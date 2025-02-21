Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne just rocked two totally different styles - in the same week
Digital Cover royal-style

The Princess Royal switched up her style

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
While all eyes are on the Princess of Wales' outfits every time she steps out, fellow royal family member Princess Anne flies under the radar more when it comes to her fashion choices.

There's no denying that the Princess Royal has a signature look, with the 74-year-old most often seen wearing smart pencil skirt and jacket ensembles for official public engagements or casual country attire to attend riding events. However, the King's sister has been known to switch up her style on occasion, proving her versatility when it comes to fashion.

Case in point, the two vastly different outerwear choices made by the former equestrian within days of each other.

On February 12, Her Royal Highness paid a visit to a special educational needs school in Ipswich, wrapping up warm in a padded black puffer jacket, cutting a casual figure in the cosy coat.

While the coat certainly looked toasty, it did prevent us from seeing Princess Anne's outfit – and we love to see what the royal is wearing!

In contrast to her laidback puffer coat, several days later Zara Tindall's mother went for an entirely different outerwear vibe, swapping her padded number for a smart black coat with a furry collar and a nipped-in waist.

Her formal coat was worn to visit a farm in Buxton, with the royal meeting horses and their young riders, giving out rosettes to attendees.

A keen horse lover, it's no surprise that the late Queen's daughter decided to dress up for the occasion.

Since her accident at home at Gatcombe Park last summer, Princess Anne has been prioritising engagements close to her heart, even returning to visit the hospital where she was treated for concussion.

The royal said that the accident had helped her feel thankful for her health. Lamenting on what the accident has taught her, the Princess Royal : "It just reminds you, shows you – you never quite know, something (happens) and you might not recover."

Princess Anne wearing brown coat at Southmead hospital© Getty Images
Princess Anne has a strong coat collection

On her good health, she added: "You're jolly lucky if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis and last summer I was very close to not being. Take each day as it comes, they say."

Thankfully, our hardest working royal said she hasn’t seen any lasting impact of the accident, which she remembers nothing of.

When asked if she had any long-term damage, she joked: "Apparently not, at least I don't think so. As far as I know, nobody else thinks so – they haven't been honest enough to tell me yet. So far so good."

