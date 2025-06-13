Princess Eugenie's backless dress is 2025's most 'daring' royal fashion moment

Princess Eugenie brightened up our Friday morning by wearing the most dazzling dress by high-end brand Rebecca Vallance.

The mother-of-two posed in the floral creation as she shared snapshots of herself speaking at the UN Ocean Conference.

The sister of Princess Beatrice wore her rich brunette locks slicked back, keeping her accessories clean and unfussy, and letting the bold frock take centre stage.

Princess Eugenie looked stunning at the UN Ocean Conference in her Rebecca Vallance dress

Sarah Ferguson's daughter shared a carousel of images on Instagram. One photo showed the royal checking out a series of nautical artwork, and fans spotted that the dress was actually backless.

Working royals don't tend to wear items with their shoulders on show - it's one of the unofficial style rules that the family adheres to - but Eugenie is allowed to have more fashion freedom than her senior royal counterparts.

Eugenie's dress was backless

The 35-year-old penned alongside her stylish snaps: "Delighted to have been at the UN Ocean Conference. An honour to attend the Global Fund for Coral Reefs event and stand alongside those working tirelessly to protect our oceans and restore vital marine ecosystems. #UNOC #ForTheOcean."

The 'Orchid Blues Midi Dress' By Rebecca Vallance

Eugenie's dress is known as the 'Orchid Blues Midi Dress' and it has just gone down to £360 on the brand's official website.

The website says that the style "perfectly blends sophistication and elegance, featuring a playful blue orchid vines print design crafted from a premium linen blend. The collared halter neckline and structured lapel offer a refined look, while the fitted bodice and cinched waist beautifully shape a flattering figure."

Eugenie, the outfit repeater

The royal must have a serious love affair with this style as it's the second time she has worn it in under a month.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Beatrice and Eugenie both wore florals to the Chelsea Flower Show

Mid-May, Eugenie joined her uncle, King Charles, and Queen Camilla at the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show.

For the horticultural extravaganza, the 35-year-old rocked the style once again, with the same satin mules she paired them with today. She added retro-style sunglasses and a suede clutch from Flattered.

© Instagram / @poppyjamie Eugenie looked beautiful in the floral halter neck dress

Eugenie's bestie, sister Princess Beatrice, was also present, and the pair enjoyed a girls' night out at the famous horticultural display. Keeping in with the flower theme, Beatrice wore a floral midi dress by The Vampire's Wife paired underneath a navy knitted top.