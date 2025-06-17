Duchess Sophie stuns in 'showstopping' wedding anniversary dress at Ascot

Royal Ascot has officially begun, and so, the most incredible outfits of summer 2025 have started to come out.

Duchess Sophie looked absolutely incredible on the first day of the races, bringing out one of the most iconic and elegant pieces in her wardrobe.

Appearing alongside Ascot partner Fiona Howden, the Duchess of Edinburgh was sophisticated and statuesque in her 'Keres' dress from Suzannah London, a gorgeous lace midi dress embellished with embroidered flowers.

Suzannah Crabb, fashion designer and founder of the brand, commented on the dress, saying: "Our Keres dress is cut from the incredible daisy applique lace, it's a showstopping piece for Royal Ascot and any special occasion."

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie looked incredible on the first day of Royal Ascot 2025

A beautifully sophisticated piece, the dress features a high neckline, sheer sleeves, and a dress that falls just at the ankles, only made even more graceful by Duchess Sophie's choice of the bridal white colour.

The designer also noted that the mother-of-two has chosen to wear this piece for a meaningful day in the past: "The Duchess of Edinburgh chose to wear the Keres to Royal Ascot last year, which was also her 25th wedding anniversary, a truly special occasion."

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh rewore a dress that she brought to Royal Ascot last year

Duchess Sophie accessorised with a beautiful white fascinator with a pale pink floral adornment, a pair of subtle diamond stud earrings, and a light tan handbag that perfectly matched its hue.

Her beauty look was understated but wonderful: a touch of eyeliner to bring out her bright blue eyes, and her hair in a sleek updo, tucked just above her neck.

Duchess Sophie wore the same dress to Ascot last year

The wife of Prince Edward also opted for the 'Keres' dress on the second day of Ascot last year, which also happened to coincide with her 25th wedding anniversary.

© Getty Duchess Sophie opted for all-white

It's a bold but classy choice, with the intricate daisy detail making quite a statement.

The Duchess of Edinburgh accessorised with a brilliant white hat from Jane Taylor and a leather bag from Strathberry that coordinated beautifully in colour.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on the same day

As for her shoes, she brought out her 'Charlotte' pumps from Emmy London, which feature a uniquely swirl-shaped strap, once more.

Duchess Sophie's hair and makeup were incredible, as she opted for a low chignon that let her diamond earrings shine, and a shimmery pink eyeshadow with a subtle satin lip.