Princess Charlotte stole mother Kate's best accessory – and no one noticed

Princess Charlotte looked so sweet as she beamed at the camera alongside her father, the Prince of Wales, and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis in a photo marking Father's Day last weekend.

The young royal, 10, wore a particularly sentimental item of clothing that went largely unnoticed by royal fans. Almost hidden between Charlotte's khaki jumper and the one worn by her brother, Prince Louis, was a green and navy tartan scarf from her mother's wardrobe.

View post on Instagram Kate, who was missing from the photo captured by Josh Shinner, last wore the cashmere check scarf from Kiltane on Christmas Day last year as she stepped out with her husband William and three children for the annual church service on the Sandrigham estate.

© Getty Spot Princess Kate's scarf The future queen styled the scarf over a forest green structured coat by Alexander McQueen with blue topaz and diamond earrings from Robinson Pelham and carried a black Grace Han bag.

© Getty Images Kate looked beautiful in green Having borrowed the cashmere accessory from her mother, Charlotte looked adorable in a denim skirt as she celebrated her father. "Happy Father's Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L," the royal children's social media message read.

Kate and Charlotte's twinning moment © Kensington Palace Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte sharing a special moment together The Princess of Wales and her daughter shared a twinning fashion moment just last week as they joined the King and Queen, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, at Trooping the Colour. Kate was a vision in an aquamarine Catherine Walker coat dress with white panels on the collar and cuffs. The 'Bria' style dress was paired with a pair of biscuit-ued suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi, and her Juliette Millinery hat added a regal air.v

© Getty Images William and Kate shared a touching look Charlotte matched her mother in a dress featuring the same hue with a white band above the skirt. She also wore a pair of white Mary Janes and a special brooch in the shape of a horseshoe.

A flair for fashion © Getty Kate and Charlotte were perfect in pink It is not the first time Charlotte and Kate have coordinated sartorially. In 2017, Kate wore a candy pink Alexander McQueen dress and matching Jane Taylor fascinator while Charlotte wore a ditsy floral dress in the same rosy hues.

© Antony Jones The Wales' attend the traditional Easter Sunday Church service at St Georges Chapel in 2022 DISCOVER: Why the Prince and Princess of Wales' children's presence at Trooping is crucial The annual Easter Sunday mass at St George's Chapel in Windsor has also afforded Kate and Charlotte a matching moment. In 2022, the mother-of-three wore a pastel blue coat dress designed by Emilia Wickstead with a Jane Taylor headband, which complemented her daughter's Rachel Riley 'Forget Me Not Smocked Dress'.

