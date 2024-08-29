Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie's wild rainbow ensemble she would NEVER wear now
duchess Sophie in rainbow stripe jacket and white hat© Getty

Duchess Sophie's wild rainbow ensemble couldn't be further from her modern style

Prince Edward's wife attended Royal Ascot in 2001

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh epitomizes poise and understated elegance in every public engagement. 

However, it certainly wasn't an understated look the then-Countess of Wessex was going for in 2001 when she rocked a rainbow ensemble on day three of Royal Ascot that royal fans could never picture Prince Edward's wife in now.

Sophie wessex in bright skirt suit© Getty
Sophie wore her boldest look to date in 2001

Sophie, now 59, was spotted alongside her husband wearing a tweed fitted jacket and matching pencil skirts in horizontal panels of sky blue, lime green, coral, and hot pink.

The Countess of Wessex in bright skirt suit with edward in tails© Getty
The Countess of Wessex wore an eye-catching ensemble

The two-piece co-ord which had frayed detailing and a sharp collar was styled with a pair of taupe heels, as well as a huge cream hat. The mother-of-two also carried an off-white box bag and wore a beaded necklace.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward waving from a carriage on their wedding day© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library
Sophie wore her hair short on her wedding day

Royal followers have become accustomed to Sophie's bouncy blow-drys, however, 2001 was the year of the crop which fell just below her ears. It is the same hairstyle the Duchess modelled two years prior when she wed Prince Edward at St George's Chapel.

Sophie in neutral dress with edward© Getty
Sophie wore a more reserved look that same year

The King's sister-in-law's rainbow look was a real standout of the year as she wore more muted looks on the majority of her engagements across the year.

In July 2001, she wore a far more reserved look at an Anti-cancer Association reception on the grounds of Government House on the Isle Of Man. The royal opted for a neutral lace dress with nude heels and minimal jewellery.

Sophie walking in lilac dress © Getty
Sophie visited the Landmark Mall in Doha

She incorporated colour, but in a quieter fashion, into her look from April 2001 when she visited the Landmark Mall in Qatar. Sophie wore a lilac fitted dress with three-quarter-length sleeves and a V-shaped neckline and re-used her heels and box bag from Ascot.

Duchess Sophie's modern Ascot fashion

Duchess Sophie in dress covered in daisies with Edward© Getty
Duchess Sophie's dress was covered in daisies

The Duchess has continued to attend Royal Ascot. The highlight of Sophie's wardrobe this year was a full-length sheer white dress with floral appliques over the entire garment from Suzannah London.

The royal styled the bridal white piece, which incidentally she wore to the event which fell on her wedding anniversary, with a large Jane Taylor hat and her 'Charlotte' pumps from Emmy London.

Sophie in floral look with blue hat© Getty
Sophie's 2023 look was accessorised with touches of blue

Meanwhile, in 2023 Sophie wore a beautiful floral dress, once again from Suzannah London, with a cinched waistline and floaty skirt. 

The figure-flattering number was teamed with an unusual blue hat covered in pansies and Prada heels.

Princess Kate in red dress and Prince William in suit and top hat© Karwai Tang
Kate wore bright red in 2023

It was the Princess of Wales who carried the baton for bright Ascot dressing last year as she arrived in an unmissable red dress from Alexander McQueen with a matching Philip Treacy hat and unexpected statement earrings from Sezane which stole the show.

