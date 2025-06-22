Zara Tindall is elegance personified in waist-cinching silk dress and straw boater hat

Zara Tindall was the epitome of elegance as she attended the Royal Windsor Cup Final at the Guards Polo Club on Sunday.

For the summer outing, Princess Anne's daughter, 44, opted for a classic look with a whimsical twist.

Embracing the growing trend for tailored pieces, the mother-of-three donned a chic black and cream silk dress from Ralph Lauren that featured a round neck, short puffed sleeves and an all-over striped pattern.

© Max Mumby Zara looked so elegant in her striped silk dress and boater hat

She elevated her look with a straw boater hat, a pair of clear sunglasses, some stunning gold link earrings and the 'Lottie' bag from Aspinal of London.

As for hair and makeup, the talented equestrian wore her cropped tresses down loose, and highlighted her features with a subtle, bronzed palette of makeup. Stunning!

© Max Mumby Princess Anne's daughter was all smiles at the Royal Windsor Cup final polo match

Zara's sublime summer wardrobe

Princess Anne's daughter has been galloping ahead in the style stakes this summer, rocking a plethora of trend-inspired outfits and fabulous hats.

She recently turned heads at Royal Ascot, where she served up a slice of sartorial perfection alongside other core members of the royal family including King Charles, Queen Camilla, sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

© Getty Images The royal looked so stylish in a powder blue trouser suit

Notable highlights include her powder blue trouser suit from Veronica Beard which she wore on day four, as well as her mesmerising fit and flare dress by Laura Green, complete with black piping, elbow-length sleeves and a structured black collar.

A pair of statement pearl earrings and a black-and-white hat by Juliette Botterill completed her look.

© Getty Images Zara resembled a vintage Hollywood star at Royal Ascot this year

Royals who love polo

The Prince of Wales is a keen polo player and previously took part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club. It's a passion he shares with his younger brother Prince Harry, as well as his father King Charles and his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Charles retired from playing polo at the age of 57 in 2005, but he used to play competitively in teams across the world.

© Getty Images Prince William leads an active lifestyle and reportedly enjoys running, swimming and polo

Meanwhile, the late Duke of Edinburgh competed in the sport until the age of 50 in 1957, when he took up carriage driving instead.

Former Olympic equestrian Zara has also participated in polo matches over the years, and has previously played alongside Prince Harry's close friend, Nacho Figueras.

LISTEN: All about this year's Trooping the Colour

Join us for a Right Royal Podcast LIVE: Get your free tickets here.