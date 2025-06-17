Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall looks sun-kissed in A-line dress for family reunion
Zara Tindall attends day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2025 in Ascot, England.© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Anne's daughter appeared at Royal Ascot with her husband Mike Tindall

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
When it comes to the races, no one takes them more seriously than Zara Tindall, and that means that she never fails to turn out the most magnificent outfits for the occasion.

Though Royal Ascot is primarily a racing event, it's also one of the most monumental fashion weeks in the calendar.

For the first day of Ascot this year, Princess Anne's daughter debuted a radiant sun-kissed look, and brought out a beautiful summer-ready outfit.

In a sky-blue midi dress from Rebecca Vallance, Zara looked as sophisticated as ever. With a fitted empire bodice and high neckline, the dress is an incredibly classy pick, only made more beautiful through intricately crafted lace detail over the sheer midsection.

Zara Tindall looked brilliant in her A-line midi dress© UK Press via Getty Images
Zara Tindall looked brilliant in her A-line midi dress

A cinched waist and flared A-line silhouette accentuated the figure of the Olympic equestrian, making her look truly statuesque in her gorgeous nude heels.

To accessorise, Zara also opted for a stunning pastel pink fascinator from Sarah Cant and a pearl-coloured clutch from cult British designer Anya Hindmarch.

Zara Tindall looked more sun-kissed than ever at Royal Ascot© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Zara Tindall looked more sun-kissed than ever at Royal Ascot

The mother-of-two appeared at Ascot alongside her husband Mike, who looked incredibly smart in a grey suit and top hat, accessorising with a hot pink flower on his lapel and a tie that matched the colour of Zara's dress.

Zara Tindall's family reunion at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot has made for a major British royal family reunion so far, as Zara met up with her cousin Princess Beatrice and aunt Sarah Ferguson

Harriet and Peter were all smiles in their box at Royal Ascot© Getty Images
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling appeared together at Royal Ascot

Her older brother Peter Phillips also made an appearance, with his girlfriend Harriet Sperling, who rode in the carriage for the first time this year, marking a major milestone in the pair's relationship.

When greeting her uncle King Charles, Zara was also pictured alongside Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Zara Tindall's Ascot style

Last year, the cousin of Prince William opted for a very different, though equally breathtaking, dress from Rebecca Vallance.

Rebecca Vallance's 'Michelle' dress typically has a braided waistband and daring cut-out backless design that Zara changed© Samir Hussein
Zara Tindall altered her incredible dress for the occasion

With a set of dramatic puffed sleeves, detailed braided trims and a silhouette that cinched at the waist, the dress was bold despite its soft colour.

To fit with Royal Ascot's strict dress code, Zara adapted the dress by replacing its braided belt with a more conventional buckled one, also opting to replace the cut-out back details with a full panel.

She also donned a pair of silver pointed-toe heels from Dune and a pearly leather clutch from Tusting.

