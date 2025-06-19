Zara Tindall's new floral dress for Ascot 2025 is so stylish - it's sold out already

Zara Tindall is widely regarded as one of the best-dressed at Royal Ascot, year after year.
The horse-mad royal always attends the world-famous event and never fails to hit the spot in the style stakes.
Fresh from her super chic blue dress she sported on day one, Zara returned to the Berkshire event on day two, wearing another dazzling floral dress that was so chic, it's already sold out.
Nothing makes you want to purchase something more than the dreaded 'out of stock' label, and it's easy to see why Zara's dress has flown off the virtual shelves.
Zara's floral number was known as the 'Helouise' midi dress and costs just under £1000. Made beautifully from Provence posies cotton, it was cut in a midi length with gentle puff sleeves, and the embossed floral detail was blooming gorgeous.
With her blonde hair tied back into a chic updo, with a pink headband by Bee Smith as her crowning glory, the mother-of-three has never looked better.
Ascot day one
Princess Anne's daughter started the stakes high on Ascot Day One as she donned a delightful blue dress by royal label of the moment, Rebecca Vallance.
The cerulean blue midi dress was sophisticated yet fun, featuring a fitted empire bodice and high neckline, with intricately crafted lace detail over the sheer midsection.
The fit-and-flare shape was so flattering on the former Olympic equestrian, and obligatory nude heels gave her whole look a statuesque stance.
We love how Zara chose to wear a pastel pink fascinator from Sarah Cant and a pearl-coloured clutch from cult British designer Anya Hindmarch - the perfect complementing accessories which let the bold shade of the dress take centre stage.
Princess Beatrice loves Rebecca Vallance
It's not just Zara who is a big fan of high-end designer Rebecca Vallance, but her cousin, Princess Beatrice.
Earlier this month, the redhead royal delighted onlookers in a bright red dress by the brand at an event alongside her uncle, King Charles.
In October 2024, Prince Andrew's daughter headed to a glamorous event in Gaia, Mayfair, where she celebrated with socialite Nicky Hilton as part of the US star's collection launch with the designer.
Rebecca Vallance launched her label in 2011, with an impressive list of celebrity fans. Rita Ora, Lady Gaga, Eva Mendes, Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Sienna Miller, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Teigen, Halle Berry, Sofia Vergara and Kate Beckinsale have all stepped out in her designs over the years.