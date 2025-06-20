Zara Tindall debuts first in waist-cinching trousers and silk at Ascot 2025

The inimitably stylish Zara Tindall always brings out the greatest outfits for Royal Ascot, but this year, she's been dressing better than ever.

On Friday, the wife of Mike Tindall wore one of her most elegant ensembles to date, making quite the dramatic shift, bringing out a style that she's never worn at Ascot before.

The Olympic equestrian stepped out in a magnificent two-piece suit from Veronica Beard, layered over the most luxurious-looking blue silk shirt.

Zara's 'Battista Dickey' jacket (£648 / $698) is the designer's take on the classic single-breasted blazer, which is slightly longer with a relaxed fit to give the silhouette a modern spin.

© PA Images via Getty Images Zara Tindall debuted a new look on day four of Royal Ascot

She paired it with the 'Marbeau' wide-legged trousers (£525 / $498) from the brand, which feature a high waist, roomy fit, and a single pleat for an elegant yet comfortable look.

Princess Anne's daughter accessorised with a gorgeous fascinator from Jenny Roberts millinery that matched her suit's hue perfectly, but had a touch of texture to break up the look, and was adorned with a bright white oversized bow.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Olympic equestrian looked radiant in a pastel blue ensemble

Zara also brought out a pair of aquamarine gemstone drop earrings that coordinated beautifully with the rest of her ensemble.

Her white leather clutch paired beautifully with her eye-catching fascinator, and she rounded off her outfit with a pair of suede blue pumps.

Zara Tindall's Royal Ascot outfits

This year, Zara has been wearing the most amazing dresses to Royal Ascot, and each outfit has been just as impressive as the last.

© Max Mumby The King's niece looked resplendent in cornflower blue

On day one, the 44-year-old stepped out in a waist-cinching cornflower blue midi dress from Rebecca Vallance, which featured a fitted empire bodice and high neckline, with intricately crafted lace detail over its sheer midsection.

To accessorise, she brought out a wonderful pastel pink fascinator from Sarah Cant, as well as a pearl-coloured clutch from Anya Hindmarch.

© Getty Images The mother-of-two wore the most beautiful floral dress

For the second day, the mother-of-three brought out a floral dress so dazzling, it sold out within hours. The 'Helouise' midi dress from Anna Mason features beautiful puff sleeves and the most classy embossed floral design.

On Thursday, for the third day, Zara channelled an old Hollywood icon, in a fit-and-flare A-line dress in black and white, that featured a collared neckline and belted waist.

© Getty Zara Tindall channelled a Hollywood star

The 'Camille' style dress from Laura Green is brilliant and sophisticated; Zara paired it perfectly with a pair of pearlescent drop earrings and a statement hat from Juliette Botterill.