Zara Tindall could be a vintage Hollywood star in fit-and-flare gown at Royal Ascot

Zara Tindall was the epitome of elegance on Thursday as she rode into Royal Ascot in a carriage as part of the royal carriage procession.

The daughter of Princess Anne, 44, was seen wearing a beautiful white A-line dress with a black collared neckline and belted waist.

The fit and flare 'Camille' style by Laura Green also featured elbow-length sleeves and a black stripe down the front for a sense of structure.

© PA Images via Getty Images Zara wowed in monochrome

Showcasing her eye for a standout accessory, Zara added a pair of pearlescent drop earrings and a statement Juliette Botterill hat.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Beatrice, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Her makeup look was bronzey in tone with a light wash of warm brown eyeshadow blended over the eyelids. Meanwhile, her hair was styled up into a mock bob as the lengths were tucked under to create volume at the nape of her neck.

Princess Kate's Ascot wardrobe © Shutterstock It's Royal Ascot week and over on The HELLO! Royal Club, royal shopper Leanne teamed up with Samantha from the hugely popular Instagram account Royal Fashion Daily (formerly the Royal Fashion Police) to look back on Princess Kate’s Ascot wardrobe and offer some predictions on what the fashionable royal might opt for this week. ENTER KATE'S ASCOT WARDROBE HERE

Zara's 2025 Ascot looks

A former Olympic equestrian, Zara also made appearances on days one and two of Royal Ascot. For the first day of the 2025 season, the royal looked lovely in a cornflower blue Rebecca Vallance dress.

© Max Mumby Zara and Mike Tindall attended day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

The label's 'Skye' dress, which Zara had lengthened from the short style to the midi, featured puff sleeves and sublime lace panelling down the front. Ever a royal fashionista, Zara teamed her look with an unexpected set of powder pink accessories.

© Getty Images Zara rocked a blue Rebecca Vallance dress

She carried the 'Maud' clutch by Anya Hindmarch, which matched her 'La Vague' hat by Sarah Cant perfectly. Braving the June sun, Zara also popped on the 'Ledbury Sunglasses in Champagne' by her go-to brand for shades, Finlay & Co.

© Getty Images Zara debuted an Anna Mason dress

The following day, the mother-of-three debuted the 'Heloise Midi Dress in Provence Posies' by Anna Mason. She added rose-hued accessories – the 'Rebecca' pumps by Emmy London to match her Bee Smith headband.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

A different equestrian look

Prior to Royal Ascot, Zara was seen rocking a different kind of outfit at an equestrian event. In May, she made an appearance at the MARS Badminton Horse Trials 2025 on The Badminton Estate near her home in Gloucestershire.

© PA Images via Getty Images Zara Tindall looked stunning in a Fairfax & Favor jacket at the Badminton Horse Trials

The royal rocked a pair of barrel leg jeans in a mid-wash blue with a cropped tweed jacket featuring buttons down the front and a sharp collar.

DISCOVER: Mike and Zara Tindall look so in love for intimate Ascot picture

Rounding off her casual look, Zara added a pair of white trainers and pulled her hair into a low ponytail.

LISTEN: The surprising reason Princess Diana’s coats have never been auctioned