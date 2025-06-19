Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall could be a vintage Hollywood star in fit-and-flare gown at Royal Ascot
Zara Tindall waving from carriage in black and white dress and hat

Princess Anne's daughter was joined by her husband Mike Tindall at Royal Ascot

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall was the epitome of elegance on Thursday as she rode into Royal Ascot in a carriage as part of the royal carriage procession.

The daughter of Princess Anne, 44, was seen wearing a beautiful white A-line dress with a black collared neckline and belted waist.

The fit and flare 'Camille' style by Laura Green also featured elbow-length sleeves and a black stripe down the front for a sense of structure. 

Zara Tindall in a monochrome outfit
Zara wowed in monochrome

Showcasing her eye for a standout accessory, Zara added a pair of pearlescent drop earrings and a statement Juliette Botterill hat. 

Princess Beatrice, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall
Princess Beatrice, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Her makeup look was bronzey in tone with a light wash of warm brown eyeshadow blended over the eyelids. Meanwhile, her hair was styled up into a mock bob as the lengths were tucked under to create volume at the nape of her neck.

Zara's 2025 Ascot looks

A former Olympic equestrian, Zara also made appearances on days one and two of Royal Ascot. For the first day of the 2025 season, the royal looked lovely in a cornflower blue Rebecca Vallance dress.

Zara and Mike Tindall attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse© Max Mumby
Zara and Mike Tindall attended day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

The label's 'Skye' dress, which Zara had lengthened from the short style to the midi, featured puff sleeves and sublime lace panelling down the front. Ever a royal fashionista, Zara teamed her look with an unexpected set of powder pink accessories. 

Zara Tindall in blue lace midi dress© Getty Images
Zara rocked a blue Rebecca Vallance dress

She carried the 'Maud' clutch by Anya Hindmarch, which matched her 'La Vague' hat by Sarah Cant perfectly. Braving the June sun, Zara also popped on the 'Ledbury Sunglasses in Champagne' by her go-to brand for shades, Finlay & Co.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attends Royal Ascot on June 18, 2025 in Ascot, England.© Getty Images
Zara debuted an Anna Mason dress

The following day, the mother-of-three debuted the 'Heloise Midi Dress in Provence Posies' by Anna Mason. She added rose-hued accessories – the 'Rebecca' pumps by Emmy London to match her Bee Smith headband.

A different equestrian look

Prior to Royal Ascot, Zara was seen rocking a different kind of outfit at an equestrian event. In May, she made an appearance at the MARS Badminton Horse Trials 2025 on The Badminton Estate near her home in Gloucestershire.

Zara Tindall in a blue jacket and jeans© PA Images via Getty Images
Zara Tindall looked stunning in a Fairfax & Favor jacket at the Badminton Horse Trials

The royal rocked a pair of barrel leg jeans in a mid-wash blue with a cropped tweed jacket featuring buttons down the front and a sharp collar.

Rounding off her casual look, Zara added a pair of white trainers and pulled her hair into a low ponytail.

