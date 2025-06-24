Duchess Sophie braves the heatwave in cut-out sundress

The light and airy number was made from white cut-out cotton and featured a floaty skirt with a simple stand collar. Ever a fan of a practical look, Sophie chose a dress which not only protected her shoulders from the June sun but also featured hidden pockets.

Accessorising her look, the wife of Prince Edward popped on her go-to 'High Mary Jane Leather Espadrilles' by Penelope Chilvers to elongate her silhouette and added a pop of colour to her look with the lovely bright orange handbag – the 'Louisa' style by Sophie Habsburg.

As for her hair, Sophie pulled her sandy locks into a casual half-updo with a tortoiseshell crocodile clip, which showed off her drop earrings.