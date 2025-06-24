Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie braves the heatwave in cut-out sundress
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smiling shoulders up in white hat© Getty

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Rochester Cathedral

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
1 hour ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh gave royal fans a lesson in dressing for a heatwave earlier this month when she stepped out for an under-the-radar outing to Rochester Cathedral in Kent.

Duchess Sophie, 60, paid a group of volunteers from the Paramount Foundation a visit, sporting a beautiful short-sleeved sundress by Erdem.

The light and airy number was made from white cut-out cotton and featured a floaty skirt with a simple stand collar. Ever a fan of a practical look, Sophie chose a dress which not only protected her shoulders from the June sun but also featured hidden pockets.

Accessorising her look, the wife of Prince Edward popped on her go-to 'High Mary Jane Leather Espadrilles' by Penelope Chilvers to elongate her silhouette and added a pop of colour to her look with the lovely bright orange handbag – the 'Louisa' style by Sophie Habsburg. 

As for her hair, Sophie pulled her sandy locks into a casual half-updo with a tortoiseshell crocodile clip, which showed off her drop earrings.

Sophie's summer wardrobe

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Fiona Howden & HRH Duchess of Edinburgh (L) attend Royal Ascot on June 17, 2025 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine for Howden Group/Getty Images)© Getty Images
The Duchess of Edinburgh rewore a dress that she brought to Royal Ascot last year

The highlights from Sophie's summer wardrobe this season have undeniably come from Royal Ascot. The sister-in-law of King Charles joined the monarch on the first three days of the five-day horse racing event in Berkshire.

Sophie kicked off race season with a stylish outfit repeat. She rocked the 'Keres' dress by Suzannah London – a bright white number with appliqué daisies over the entire dress, which she wore to Ascot last year. It was styled with an unexpected pair of (extremely high) platformed heels by Prada and a floral Jane Taylor hat. 

Edward and Sophie at Royal Ascot© PA Images via Getty Images
Edward and Sophie made a glamorous appearance

On day two, Sophie traded her demure white look for a bold print moment. Her bespoke floral Suzannah London top and A-line skirt were complemented by a magenta Jane Taylor hat and a Sophie Habsburg clutch in the same shade to draw out the accent colour in the floral two-piece.

Duchess Sophie wearing floral dress and cream hat© Getty
Sophie wowed in florals

For her final Royal Ascot 2025 appearance, the mother of two once again opted for a printed white dress. Her lovely 'Veronique' dress from Suzannah London's collaboration with Rachel Levy featured long sleeves and was paired with the 'Liverpool Street Small Open Top Grab Bag' by Radley and a net-adorned 'Pomona' hat by Jane Taylor.

Duchess Sophie's bridal white dress on day three was fabulous© UK Press via Getty Images
Sophie wore £24k earrings

The true star of the show was her earrings – the '5.20cts Platinum Three Row Diamond Hoop Earrings' style by G.Collins and Son, which retail for a staggering £24,500.

Sophie's Bond girl look

Sophie's fabulous race day attire was rivalled only by her recent Bond girl look.

The duchess attended the 25th anniversary of the Two Moors Festival at Powderham Castle in Exeter in the eye-catching 'Osaka' dress by Matelier – a printed shift dress which paired perfectly with the movie star-worthy 'Moneypenny clutch in 'Goldfinger' by Sophie Habsburg.  

