Duchess Sophie celebrates anniversary in bridal white silk dress and veil at Ascot 2025

Duchess Sophie has cemented her status as the pinnacle of classy royal style, and her outfits at Royal Ascot this year have only solidified her position.

After rocking magnificent dresses on the first and second day of the races, the Duchess of Edinburgh brought out yet another wonderful dress on Thursday, which also coincided with her and Prince Edward's 26th wedding anniversary.

Stepping out alongside her sister-in-law Princess Anne, the 60-year-old opted for one more dress from her go-to designer, Suzannah London.

Her 'Veronique' dress is a floor-length silky gown, with a magnificent floral pattern designed in collaboration with French artist and photographer Rachel Levy.

© UK Press via Getty Images Duchess Sophie's anniversary dress was breathtaking

Across a bridal white base, the dress features a bright green clover design spanning from the neck to the hem, making for a vibrant yet elegant look.

Duchess Sophie's dress also has a traditional silhouette, smocking at the empire and cuffs and falling right to her ankles.

The mother-of-two picked out the most fabulous hat, which was also bridal white in colour and adorned with tiny green embroidered flowers, to perfectly coordinate with her statement dress.

© UK Press via Getty Images Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward also celebrated their wedding anniversary on Thursday

To accessorise, the Duchess of Edinburgh went for a pair of shimmering diamond-embellished hoop earrings, a white leather handbag, and a pair of nude heels, which made her look truly statuesque.

Prince Edward looked delightfully dapper beside her, in a crisp blue shirt, dark blazer, beige waistcoat, grey trousers and a statement tie that matched the pattern on his wife's dress – a perfect couple's look for a milestone day.

Duchess Sophie's Ascot style

For Royal Ascot this year, Duchess Sophie has worn a series of wonderful outfits, never failing to impress.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie looked incredible on the first day of Royal Ascot 2025

On the first day, stepping out alongside Ascot partner Fiona Howden, she wore the 'Keres' dress from Suzannah London.

The classy white lace midi dress was adorned with small embroidered flowers, and featured a high neckline and sheer sleeves, rounding off her ensemble with a pair of subtle diamond stud earrings and a light tan bag.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh opted for another dress from Suzannah London

For day two, Duchess Sophie brought out a bespoke adaptation of the designer's 'Trixie' shirt dress, with a pattern also designed in collaboration with Rachel Levy.

© PA Images via Getty Images Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie wore wonderful coordinated outfits

With a statement floral pattern, a cinch at the waist and a pleated skirt, the Duchess of Edinburgh looked as radiant as ever.

Though there's still a couple of days left, the 60-year-old has set the bar unbelievably high for her Royal Ascot outfits so far, we're incredibly eager to see what's left for the ever-so-stylish Duchess this week.