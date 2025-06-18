Duchess Sophie is resplendent in hot pink swishy pleated skirt

Duchess Sophie never fails to absolutely nail traditional royal elegance, and her outfits for Royal Ascot are quite possibly the pinnacle of classy royal style.

On the second day of the event this year, she stepped out in the most luxurious looking summer outfit, and we couldn’t be more obsessed.

The Duchess of Edinburgh opted for yet another look from Suzannah London, going for a co-ordinated top and floor-length skirt from the brand.

A magnificent silk piece, it also features an incredible bold pattern, with leaves in dark green and blue hues, bright white flowers and hot pink bougainvillaeas – it's an unbelievably stylish statement piece, perfect for an occasion such as Ascot.

© PA Images via Getty Images Duchess Sophie appeared alongside her husband Prince Edward at Royal Ascot

As for the skirt, it features a gorgeous structured pleated design, leaving an almost seraphic trail behind Duchess Sophie as she walks.

To accessorise, the 60-year-old opted for a hot pink fascinator that perfectly complemented the floral pattern on the co-ords, a pair of ivory-hued heels that matched with its base, and a fabulous red leather clutch to add another pop of colour.

Duchess Sophie's dress on day one

It seems that Suzannah London is one of the go-to brands for the ever-so-stylish Duchess of Edinburgh, as she also wore another piece from the designer to the first day of Royal Ascot.

Stepping out on Tuesday alongside Ascot partner Fiona Howden, she opted for the 'Keres' dress, a magnificent midi dress in lace, adorned with little embroidered flowers.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie looked incredible on the first day of Royal Ascot 2025

The classically sophisticated dress features a high neckline, sheer sleeves, and a dress that grazes the Duchess' ankles, making her look truly statuesque.

For an even more elevated look, Duchess Sophie opted for a minimalist but chic bridal white colour that she matched with her fascinator, which featured a small pale pink floral adornment.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wore the same dress last year

The mother-of-two also brought out a pair of subtle diamond stud earrings, and a light tan handbag to round off her ensemble.

Last year, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore the exact same piece to Royal Ascot on the second day, which coincided with her and Prince Edward's 25th wedding anniversary.