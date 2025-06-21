Duchess Sophie's butter yellow Royal Ascot outfit is one of her trendiest looks to date

Duchess Sophie has consistently proven that she has mastered traditional royal elegance, but she's also fashion-savvy enough to put a modern spin on her classy style without losing that undeniably royal look.

When it comes to Royal Ascot, no one brings out quite as many incredible outfits as the Duchess of Edinburgh, and in this royal fashion throwback, we've unearthed one of her best race-day looks that was years ahead of the curve.

For Ascot in 2004, the 60-year-old brought out a beautiful maxi coatdress in a gorgeous neutral hue somewhere between beige and butter yellow – soft, but a little more muted than the bright colour trending in summer 2025.

Duchess Sophie paired her coat dress with a gorgeous cream hat, which featured a statement black and cream adornment, as well as a gold pearl-style necklace.

© UK Press via Getty Images Duchess Sophie was a vision at Royal Ascot in 2004

The mother-of-two's endlessly timeless style with modern twists means that her outfits always age like fine wine – and this unearthed Royal Ascot look is yet another example of Duchess Sophie's dressing ahead of trends.

Duchess Sophie's Royal Ascot looks

This year, the Duchess of Edinburgh has worn the most incredible dresses for Royal Ascot, and each is just as beautiful as the last.

On the first day, making an appearance alongside Ascot partner Fiona Howden, she opted for the 'Keres' dress from Suzannah London.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie looked incredible on the first day of Royal Ascot 2025

The midi dress, made from white lace, is a classy piece adorned all over with small embroidered flowers, and features a high neckline and sheer sleeves.

Rounding off the ensemble, she accessorised with a pair of subtle diamond stud earrings and a light tan handbag.

Duchess Sophie wore the same dress last year to Royal Ascot, on the second day, which just so happened to coincide with her and Prince Edward's 25th wedding anniversary.

© WireImage Duchess Sophie's dress on day two was a bold bespoke piece

For day two this year, she opted for another dress from Suzannah London, bringing out a bespoke adaptation of the designer's 'Trixie' shirt dress, which features a statement pattern designed in collaboration with French artist and photographer Rachel Levy.

With a cinched waist and pleated skirt, the dress, which just grazed her angles, struck the perfect balance between elegance and modernity.

© UK Press via Getty Images Duchess Sophie's bridal white dress on day three was fabulous

On day three, she wore the 'Veronique' dress from the same designer, a floor-length silk gown with another floral pattern designed with Rachel Levy.

With a bridal white base and bright green clover design spanning from neckline to hem, the dress was vibrant but classy, featuring a traditional silhouette, with smocking at the empire and cuffs.