Duchess Sophie's butter yellow Royal Ascot outfit is one of her trendiest looks to date
Queen Camilla and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour, also known as The King's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony to mark the official birthday of the British Sovereign. The ceremony takes place at Horse Guards Parade followed by a flypast over Buckingham Palace and was first performed in the mid-17th century during the reign of King Charles II. The parade features all seven regiments of the Household Division with Number 9 Company, Irish Guards being the regiment this year having their Colour Trooped.© Getty Images

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore an incredible ensemble to Royal Ascot that was well ahead of the curve

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie has consistently proven that she has mastered traditional royal elegance, but she's also fashion-savvy enough to put a modern spin on her classy style without losing that undeniably royal look.

When it comes to Royal Ascot, no one brings out quite as many incredible outfits as the Duchess of Edinburgh, and in this royal fashion throwback, we've unearthed one of her best race-day looks that was years ahead of the curve.

For Ascot in 2004, the 60-year-old brought out a beautiful maxi coatdress in a gorgeous neutral hue somewhere between beige and butter yellow – soft, but a little more muted than the bright colour trending in summer 2025.

Duchess Sophie paired her coat dress with a gorgeous cream hat, which featured a statement black and cream adornment, as well as a gold pearl-style necklace.

Prince Edward & Duchess of Edinburgh Attend The First Day Of The Royal Ascot Race Meeting© UK Press via Getty Images
Duchess Sophie was a vision at Royal Ascot in 2004

The mother-of-two's endlessly timeless style with modern twists means that her outfits always age like fine wine – and this unearthed Royal Ascot look is yet another example of Duchess Sophie's dressing ahead of trends.

Duchess Sophie's Royal Ascot looks

This year, the Duchess of Edinburgh has worn the most incredible dresses for Royal Ascot, and each is just as beautiful as the last.

On the first day, making an appearance alongside Ascot partner Fiona Howden, she opted for the 'Keres' dress from Suzannah London.

Duchess Sophie looked incredible on the first day of Royal Ascot 2025© Getty Images
Duchess Sophie looked incredible on the first day of Royal Ascot 2025

The midi dress, made from white lace, is a classy piece adorned all over with small embroidered flowers, and features a high neckline and sheer sleeves.

Rounding off the ensemble, she accessorised with a pair of subtle diamond stud earrings and a light tan handbag.

Duchess Sophie wore the same dress last year to Royal Ascot, on the second day, which just so happened to coincide with her and Prince Edward's 25th wedding anniversary.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2025 in Ascot, England© WireImage
Duchess Sophie's dress on day two was a bold bespoke piece

For day two this year, she opted for another dress from Suzannah London, bringing out a bespoke adaptation of the designer's 'Trixie' shirt dress, which features a statement pattern designed in collaboration with French artist and photographer Rachel Levy.

With a cinched waist and pleated skirt, the dress, which just grazed her angles, struck the perfect balance between elegance and modernity.

Duchess Sophie's bridal white dress on day three was fabulous© UK Press via Getty Images
Duchess Sophie's bridal white dress on day three was fabulous

On day three, she wore the 'Veronique' dress from the same designer, a floor-length silk gown with another floral pattern designed with Rachel Levy.

With a bridal white base and bright green clover design spanning from neckline to hem, the dress was vibrant but classy, featuring a traditional silhouette, with smocking at the empire and cuffs.

