Lady Kitty Spencer is the belle of the ball in sheer strapless gown

Lady Kitty Spencer stole the show at the hottest London party of the year on Tuesday evening.

The niece of Princess Diana, 34, was seen at the Serpentine Gallery summer party held at the Serpentine South Gallery held in Kensington Gardens.

© Getty The model looked resplendent in a pale aqua blue ball gown made from billowing tulle. The gown featured a corseted strapless top with a cinched waist, and intricate appliqué flowers cascaded down the front.



© Getty The full-length dress was paired with a pair of strappy silver heels for the ultimate Cinderella moment and, on this rare occasion, she swapped her slicked-updo for loose waves that put her blonde locks on full display.





© Getty For makeup, the daughter of Charles Spencer and Victoria Aitken rocked a pale, glossy pink lip and a warm brown smokey eye.



© Getty Also in attendance were Lady Kitty's twin sisters, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, 32, who stunned in coordinating scarlet red gowns.



© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im Lady Kitty's recent stylish outings Lady Kitty epitomised summer style on a recent trip to Mykonos for the Zimmermann summer lunch. The cousin of the Prince of Wales wore a navy sundress with white polka dots and a red tie woven through the front to create a cinched top.

© Getty She accessorised with a straw beach bag and a pair of open-toe bow-adorned mules.

© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im Earlier in the trip, along with actress Emma Roberts, she stunned at a Zimmermann dinner in a dark wash denim midi dress with cutouts on the waist, and frills on the shoulders, cuffs, and waistline.

© Getty Posing for a beachy photo with the brand's co-founder Nicky Zimmermann, Kitty accessorised with a pair of tan lace-up heels and slicked her hair into a ponytail.



© Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images f The jet-setting model headed to France for another glamorous occasion. Lady Ktty was spotted at the amfAR gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes in a stunning white crochet Dolce and Gabbana gown fit for a modern bride.



© Instagram A different holiday look Meanwhile, her travels took her to New York. "Anybody who knows me knows how happy this moment made me. "Taking Athena to the Friends apartment building," Prince William's cousin wrote, captioning a photo where she donned a white T-shirt and denim shorts, her sweet daughter on her hip.