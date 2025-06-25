Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Kitty Spencer is the belle of the ball in sheer strapless gown
Lady Kitty Spencer shoulders up with hair down© Getty

Princess Diana's nieces attended the Serpentine Gallery summer party

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Lady Kitty Spencer stole the show at the hottest London party of the year on Tuesday evening. 

The niece of Princess Diana, 34, was seen at the Serpentine Gallery summer party held at the Serpentine South Gallery held in Kensington Gardens. 

Lady Kitty Spencer posed in aqua tulle gown© Getty

The model looked resplendent in a pale aqua blue ball gown made from billowing tulle. The gown featured a corseted strapless top with a cinched waist, and intricate appliqué flowers cascaded down the front.

Lady Kitty Spencer posed in blue dress© Getty

The full-length dress was paired with a pair of strappy silver heels for the ultimate Cinderella moment and, on this rare occasion, she swapped her slicked-updo for loose waves that put her blonde locks on full display. 

Erin O'Connor, Lady Kitty Spencer, Emma Thynn and Jade Parfitt pose at party© Getty

For makeup, the daughter of Charles Spencer and Victoria Aitken rocked a pale, glossy pink lip and a warm brown smokey eye.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer pose in red dresses© Getty

Also in attendance were Lady Kitty's twin sisters, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, 32, who stunned in coordinating scarlet red gowns.

Lady Kitty's recent stylish outings© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Lady Kitty's recent stylish outings

Lady Kitty epitomised summer style on a recent trip to Mykonos for the Zimmermann summer lunch. The cousin of the Prince of Wales wore a navy sundress with white polka dots and a red tie woven through the front to create a cinched top.

Lady Kitty Spencer attended the Zimmerman summer lunch in Mykonos© Getty

She accessorised with a straw beach bag and a pair of open-toe bow-adorned mules.

Lady Kitty Spencer attends ZIMMERMANN SUMMER in black dress© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Earlier in the trip, along with actress Emma Roberts, she stunned at a Zimmermann dinner in a dark wash denim midi dress with cutouts on the waist, and frills on the shoulders, cuffs, and waistline.

Nicky ZIMMERMANN and Lady Kitty Spencer pose on greek island© Getty

Posing for a beachy photo with the brand's co-founder Nicky Zimmermann, Kitty accessorised with a pair of tan lace-up heels and slicked her hair into a ponytail.

Lady Kitty Spencer and Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, attend the amfAR gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)© Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images f

The jet-setting model headed to France for another glamorous occasion. Lady Ktty was spotted at the amfAR gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes in a stunning white crochet Dolce and Gabbana gown fit for a modern bride.

Kitty with her daughter outside new york apartment block© Instagram

A different holiday look

Meanwhile, her travels took her to New York. "Anybody who knows me knows how happy this moment made me.

"Taking Athena to the Friends apartment building," Prince William's cousin wrote, captioning a photo where she donned a white T-shirt and denim shorts, her sweet daughter on her hip.

