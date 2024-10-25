Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer stuns in billowing balletic ball gown
Lady Kitty Spencer in strapless pink dress© Getty

Lady Kitty Spencer is breathtaking in billowing balletic ball gown

Prince William's cousin was a true beauty at the Bvlgari High Jewellery Gala

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
41 minutes ago
Lady Kitty Spencer was a true ethereal beauty as she stepped out on Thursday evening for the Bvlgari High Jewellery Gala at The National Gallery in London. 

Princess Diana's niece, 33, was breathtaking in a rosy pink ball gown made from billowing tulle that featured a strapless neckline. 

Lady Kitty Spencer in pink ball gown© Getty
Lady Kitty Spencer attended the Bvlgari High Jewellery Gala

The fairytale-esque gown also showcased a corseted bodice and was adorned with cascading satin flowers in a blush hue. Earl Charles Spencer's daughter also dripped in diamonds, rocking dazzling diamond earrings, bracelet, and necklace.

Lady Kitty Spencer in a beautiful rosy gown© Getty
Lady Kitty Spencer wore a beautiful rosy gown

For beauty, Prince William's cousin made a statement. Lady Kitty rocked a pink-toned eyeshadow with a berry-toned eyeshadow blended through the crease and a sparkly shade on the lid. She also wore a complementary glossy lip colour.

Billie Piper and Wallis Day posed with kitty spencer© Getty
Billie Piper and Wallis Day were also in attendance

Meanwhile for hair, the model's platinum blonde locks were swept back in a slicked updo as she posed alongside Scoop star Billie Piper and Batwoman actress Wallis Day.

Lady Kitty's stylish outings

Lady Kitty Spencer attends the EstÃ©e Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner with Harrods, hosted by Aerin Lauder, Carolyn Murphy and Bianca Brandolini at The Orangery on October 22, 2024 in London, England. © Getty
Lady Kitty Spencer looked so sleek

It is not the first time this week the daughter of Victoria Aitken has stepped out for a glamorous evening in London.

Lady Kitty was spotted on Tuesday at the Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv dinner and party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their holiday collection at The Orangery. 

Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer pose in dresses© Getty
Lady Kitty was joined by her twin sisters

The mother of one wore her own version of her late aunt's iconic 'revenge' dress: a corseted strapless midi dress paired with buckle-adorned heels.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer posed with Rebecca Vallance and Nicky Hilton© Getty
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer wore dresses from Rebecca Vallance's new collection

Also in attendance, were Kitty's twin sisters Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer, both 32. 

Lady Eliza looked resplendent in the 'Leyla' dress from Rebecca Vallance's collection which featured a Queen Anne neckline, belted waist and was made from a gorgeous crimson sequinned fabric.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attend a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their Holiday Collection at The Bar at Gaia on October 22, 2024 in London, England.© Getty
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer looked ready for the festive period

Meanwhile, Lady Amelia was stunning in the 'Alivia' dress from the collection - a black velvet midi dress with sheer long sleeves and a spakrling collar.

Lady Kitty Spencer walking with Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer© Lia Toby
Prince William was supported by three of his cousins

DISCOVER: Lady Kitty Spencer turns heads in surprising gothic wedding dress 

All three Spencer sisters styled up a storm at the Centrepoint Awards on 16 October. Lady Kitty was a vision in an intricate Dolce and Gabbana gown with a sheer top and embroidered skirt.

