Lady Kitty Spencer is breathtaking in billowing balletic ball gown

Lady Kitty Spencer was a true ethereal beauty as she stepped out on Thursday evening for the Bvlgari High Jewellery Gala at The National Gallery in London.
Princess Diana's niece, 33, was breathtaking in a rosy pink ball gown made from billowing tulle that featured a strapless neckline.
The fairytale-esque gown also showcased a corseted bodice and was adorned with cascading satin flowers in a blush hue. Earl Charles Spencer's daughter also dripped in diamonds, rocking dazzling diamond earrings, bracelet, and necklace.
For beauty, Prince William's cousin made a statement. Lady Kitty rocked a pink-toned eyeshadow with a berry-toned eyeshadow blended through the crease and a sparkly shade on the lid. She also wore a complementary glossy lip colour.
Meanwhile for hair, the model's platinum blonde locks were swept back in a slicked updo as she posed alongside Scoop star Billie Piper and Batwoman actress Wallis Day.
Lady Kitty's stylish outings
It is not the first time this week the daughter of Victoria Aitken has stepped out for a glamorous evening in London.
Lady Kitty was spotted on Tuesday at the Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv dinner and party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their holiday collection at The Orangery.
The mother of one wore her own version of her late aunt's iconic 'revenge' dress: a corseted strapless midi dress paired with buckle-adorned heels.
Also in attendance, were Kitty's twin sisters Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer, both 32.
Lady Eliza looked resplendent in the 'Leyla' dress from Rebecca Vallance's collection which featured a Queen Anne neckline, belted waist and was made from a gorgeous crimson sequinned fabric.
Meanwhile, Lady Amelia was stunning in the 'Alivia' dress from the collection - a black velvet midi dress with sheer long sleeves and a spakrling collar.
All three Spencer sisters styled up a storm at the Centrepoint Awards on 16 October. Lady Kitty was a vision in an intricate Dolce and Gabbana gown with a sheer top and embroidered skirt.
