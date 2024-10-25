Lady Kitty Spencer is breathtaking in billowing balletic ball gown

Lady Kitty Spencer was a true ethereal beauty as she stepped out on Thursday evening for the Bvlgari High Jewellery Gala at The National Gallery in London.

Princess Diana's niece, 33, was breathtaking in a rosy pink ball gown made from billowing tulle that featured a strapless neckline.

© Getty Lady Kitty Spencer attended the Bvlgari High Jewellery Gala The fairytale-esque gown also showcased a corseted bodice and was adorned with cascading satin flowers in a blush hue. Earl Charles Spencer's daughter also dripped in diamonds, rocking dazzling diamond earrings, bracelet, and necklace.

© Getty Lady Kitty Spencer wore a beautiful rosy gown For beauty, Prince William's cousin made a statement. Lady Kitty rocked a pink-toned eyeshadow with a berry-toned eyeshadow blended through the crease and a sparkly shade on the lid. She also wore a complementary glossy lip colour.

© Getty Billie Piper and Wallis Day were also in attendance Meanwhile for hair, the model's platinum blonde locks were swept back in a slicked updo as she posed alongside Scoop star Billie Piper and Batwoman actress Wallis Day.

Lady Kitty's stylish outings © Getty Lady Kitty Spencer looked so sleek It is not the first time this week the daughter of Victoria Aitken has stepped out for a glamorous evening in London. Lady Kitty was spotted on Tuesday at the Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv dinner and party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their holiday collection at The Orangery.

© Getty Lady Kitty was joined by her twin sisters The mother of one wore her own version of her late aunt's iconic 'revenge' dress: a corseted strapless midi dress paired with buckle-adorned heels.

© Getty Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer wore dresses from Rebecca Vallance's new collection Also in attendance, were Kitty's twin sisters Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer, both 32. Lady Eliza looked resplendent in the 'Leyla' dress from Rebecca Vallance's collection which featured a Queen Anne neckline, belted waist and was made from a gorgeous crimson sequinned fabric.

© Getty Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer looked ready for the festive period Meanwhile, Lady Amelia was stunning in the 'Alivia' dress from the collection - a black velvet midi dress with sheer long sleeves and a spakrling collar.

© Lia Toby Prince William was supported by three of his cousins All three Spencer sisters styled up a storm at the Centrepoint Awards on 16 October. Lady Kitty was a vision in an intricate Dolce and Gabbana gown with a sheer top and embroidered skirt.