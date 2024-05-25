Lady Kitty Spencer could be a vintage movie star in stunning cinched dress

Princess Diana's stylish niece looked next level when she attended the DKMS London Gala 2024 at The Natural History Museum on Thursday.
The daughter of Earl Spencer, 33, was spotted walking the red carpet in a black dress with a perfect 1950s silhouette - a form-fitting bodice, belted waistline, and full tulle-lined skirt.
Her Audrey Hepburn-worthy dress
Kitty's classic dress with the perfect vintage shape featured a V-shaped neckline for added elegance and skimmed the model's figure effortlessly.
Her stunning shoes
The mother-of-one added a pop of colour to her look with a pair of gorgeous mustard yellow heels which truly elevated her outfit to the next level. The velvet shoes featured pointed toes and ankle straps for added balletic energy.
Breathtaking jewels
It wouldn't be a Spencer look without impressive jewels. Victoria Aitken's daughter was seen wearing a timeless diamond necklace from Bulgari with dainty colourful stones added in with the matching drop earrings.
Pristine hair and makeup
As per usual, Lady Kitty's beauty ensemble was immaculate. She rocked a slicked bun to accentuate her incredible bone structure and for makeup kept it simple with a coral lip which had been blotted for a more natural look. She completed her look with a warm eyeshadow look to highlight her blue eyes.
Red carpet duo
The late royal's niece didn't fly solo to the event. Kitty was seen posing alongside fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper who wowed in a slinky black dress with statement heart-shaped earrings, as well as the evening's host James Corden and Idris Elba's wife Sabrina.
Her recent Hollywood-worthy look
The model, who was raised in South Africa, was seen prior to the DKMS London Gala 2024 attending the Vanity Fair and The Newt in Somerset's celebration of The RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
Kitty looked radiant in a strappy black A-line dress with contrasting white detail at the hem. She teamed her frock with Dior slingbacks and a Lady Dior handbag.
Statement jewels
We also couldn't get enough of the black gown look she wore to the Dolce and Gabbana 40th Anniversary party in Milan in April which was teamed with the most sensational statement necklace adorned with enormous vibrant stones in pink and blue hues.
