Princess Iman debuts 'unrecognisable' hair transformation in elegant chiffon gown at Jeff Bezos' wedding

Princess Iman of Jordan, alongside her mother Queen Rania, looked absolutely resplendent at the biggest billionaire wedding of summer 2025: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' marriage to his fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

The Jordanian royals' attendance came as quite a surprise when the family landed in Venice on Thursday, causing quite the stir among royal watchers.

However, what came as no surprise was the fact that the royal ladies brought out some of their most elegant dresses to date for the occasion, and Princess Iman is no exception.

Stepping out for the wedding ceremony, the younger sister of Crown Prince Hussein wore the most beautiful bespoke Oscar de la Renta maxi dress.

The incredible piece features a beautifully regal draping silhouette, cinching at the waist and flaring again towards the hem, making for a magnificently ethereal look.

As well as a turtleneck neckline and classical-style long sleeves, the dress also features gold butterfly adornments behind the neck and waist.

To accessorise, Princess Iman wore a pair of hoop earrings from FerriFirenze, previously worn by her ever-so-stylish mother.

The eagle-eyed followers of royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, were absolutely enamoured with the outfit.

One fan commented: "Lovely, she looks very elegant," while another penned: "Simply the best look!"

© Jordan Pix Princess Iman typically wears her long brown locks down

A third follower noted: "I didn't recognise her – maybe I've never seen her not smiling and with her hair slicked back."

Indeed, Princess Iman does typically wear her dark brown locks in long, free-flowing waves, so it is rather unusual to see her style her hair into a slicked-back bun.

The Jordanian royals have worn some beautiful outfits for the occasion

It seems that Queen Rania and Princess Iman are bringing out some of their most incredible dresses for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding, which comes as no surprise given that it's arguably the most high-profile ceremony of the year.

© Alamy Stock Photo Queen Rania wore a gorgeous Fendi wedding guest dress

The 54-year-old was pictured at the pre-wedding reception in the most breathtakingly striking dress, going for a summer-ready wedding guest look.

The mother-of-four opted for her gown from Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2018 couture collection, which she hadn't been seen out in until now.

Featuring a short-sleeved lilac-coloured bodice, a turtleneck neckline and a net-like pattern layered over the bodice, flaring towards the hem, Queen Rania's dress is an eye-catching and unique piece, perfect for such a major occasion.