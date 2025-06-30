Princess Beatrice stuns in £445 supreme striped outfit at Wimbledon 2025

Princess Beatrice looked so beautiful on the very first day of Wimbledon 2025.
The redhead royal took to her seat in the royal box, alongside her mother, Sarah Ferguson, who looked fabulous in green.
They say blue and green should never be seen, but this couldn't be more wrong - the mother-daughter duo looked so chic in their spectator looks.
Beatrice, who gave birth to her second daughter, Athena, in January, looked delightful in a powder blue and white striped top and skirt combo. The elegant two-piece was of the poplin variety and looked tailored and classic. Poplin is a great material to opt for when it's super hot, as it's cooling, her still timelessly chic. Beatrice's shirt and skirt set, which were both by Sandro Paris, had elegant embroidered detail, and the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi carried a sweet lace bag and added high heels.
Her tumbling red hair looked ultra-mermaid-esque; long, flowing, and in pristine condition, with not a split end in sight. Minimal makeup highlighted her lovely features.
Alongside Beatrice at Wimbledon on day one were a variety of glittering guests. .
Sir David Beckham was spotted, styling out the bandage on his arm as he arrived on centre court today, wowing fans in a smart cream suit and a chocolate-brown tie.
Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin were all smiles as they made their way into the exclusive event.
Opting for a shared neutral palette, the former Saturdays star looked elite in a tailored trouser suit and a black wide-brim hat, while Marvin cut a dapper figure in a pinstripe linen suit and a white T-shirt.
Wimbledon 2024
Beatrice always wears exquisite outfits when she watches the tennis, and last year, Princess Eugenie's older sister's look did not disappoint. Stepping out in florals, the daughter of Prince Andrew wore a stunning gown by Monique Lhuillier. She carried a Roger Vivier clutch and added high heels into the mix.
At the time, her hair hit headlines. Beatrice, 36, wore her mane in a fabulous, half-up, half-down style, and the look boasted some serious volume at the crown, giving her an almost beehive-like look. Stunning!