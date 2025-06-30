Princess Beatrice stuns in £445 supreme striped outfit at Wimbledon 2025

Princess Beatrice looked so beautiful on the very first day of Wimbledon 2025.

The redhead royal took to her seat in the royal box, alongside her mother, Sarah Ferguson, who looked fabulous in green.

They say blue and green should never be seen, but this couldn't be more wrong - the mother-daughter duo looked so chic in their spectator looks.

Beatrice, who gave birth to her second daughter, Athena, in January, looked delightful in a powder blue and white striped top and skirt combo. The elegant two-piece was of the poplin variety and looked tailored and classic. Poplin is a great material to opt for when it's super hot, as it's cooling, her still timelessly chic. Beatrice's shirt and skirt set, which were both by Sandro Paris, had elegant embroidered detail, and the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi carried a sweet lace bag and added high heels.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York wowed at Wimbledon day one

Her tumbling red hair looked ultra-mermaid-esque; long, flowing, and in pristine condition, with not a split end in sight. Minimal makeup highlighted her lovely features.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York stepped out for day one of Wimbledon

Alongside Beatrice at Wimbledon on day one were a variety of glittering guests. .

Sir David Beckham was spotted, styling out the bandage on his arm as he arrived on centre court today, wowing fans in a smart cream suit and a chocolate-brown tie.

© WireImage Sir David Beckham attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin were all smiles as they made their way into the exclusive event.

© GC Images Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes looked super stylish

Opting for a shared neutral palette, the former Saturdays star looked elite in a tailored trouser suit and a black wide-brim hat, while Marvin cut a dapper figure in a pinstripe linen suit and a white T-shirt.

Wimbledon 2024

Beatrice always wears exquisite outfits when she watches the tennis, and last year, Princess Eugenie's older sister's look did not disappoint. Stepping out in florals, the daughter of Prince Andrew wore a stunning gown by Monique Lhuillier. She carried a Roger Vivier clutch and added high heels into the mix.

© Karwai Tang Princess Beatrice of York at Wimbledon 2024

At the time, her hair hit headlines. Beatrice, 36, wore her mane in a fabulous, half-up, half-down style, and the look boasted some serious volume at the crown, giving her an almost beehive-like look. Stunning!