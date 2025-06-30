Duchess Sophie just stepped out in a figure-hugging 'Barbie' dress

Duchess Sophie looked so chic on Monday afternoon, basking in the hot weather as she arrived at the Hampton Court Garden Festival.

It's hard to know what to wear in blistering heatwave weather, but Sophie looked as poised and classic as ever, donning a beautiful pencil-style dress which came complete with a glorious paisley print.

We love how the dress was designed in a pastel blue shade; it's giving summer Barbie style, and with the royal's famously blonde hair, the mother-of-two has never looked more chic.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sophie looked glorious in her paisley-print dress

Sophie wore her hair loose and straight, and it feathered gracefully over her shoulders.

© PA Images via Getty Images The pastel blue colour looked amazing with her blonde hair

Natural makeup highlighted her pretty features, and she added a raffia bag and Hollywood shades. Top marks!

Sophie's stylish week

The Duchess has been super busy lately - yet at every royal event she attends, she looks as polished as ever!

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh during her visit to the Central School of Ballet

Last week, the 60-year-old headed to the Central School of Ballet and positively shone in an on-trend wrap dres.

Choosing a high-end brand, Zimmermann, her emerald green number was super flattering and adorned with white flowers. The wrap front top also featured billowing sleeves, while the skirt also wafted in the wind upon arrival.

© Getty Sophie looked fabulous in her Zimmermman dress

Tying her look together, Prince Edward's wife wore a pair of espadrilles and accessorised with striking gold jewellery.

Two days later, busy Sophie headed to the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials, rocking a gorgeous red sundress. The 'Dora' dress by Giuliva Heritage featured a collared neckline and buttons up the front, as with any good shirt dress, as well as a tie waist and floaty skirt.

© Shutterstock Sophie looked ravishing in red

The mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, also added a pair of cool flats – the 'Valencia' platformed espadrilles by Toms.

Sophie's fashion icons

Sophie is widely considered universally chic, but is always incredibly modest. At an event in 2018, the royal made a rare comment on her sense of style, playfully remarking: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time."

© Getty Sophie is widely considered super stylish

When asked whose style she most admires, she quipped: "Angelina Jolie - I always think she looks amazing - and also Queen Rania of Jordan always looks stunning."