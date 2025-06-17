Princess Beatrice looks blonder than ever in new cinched look

Princess Beatrice was a vision in summer 2025's best fashion trend on Tuesday as she stepped out for day one of Royal Ascot.

The eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, 36, was seen in a new pink and white gingham dress with puffed sleeves. The ensemble cinched at the waist with the peplum style top and rocked the A-line skirt, a classic Ascot silhouette.

The look with the check print (this summer's hottest style) was collarless and belted. Beatrice accessorised her look with a white clutch, cream hat, and nude heels.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi smile as they attend day one of Royal Ascot

Her long auburn hair looked longer than ever and super blonde on the ends, while her makeup look featured a shimmery eyeshadow and pink lip.

© Getty King Charles spoke with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice during day one of Royal Ascot

The outing follows Beatrice's comparatively low-key outing in a navy dress and ballet flats to host a talk with Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, during London Tech Week.

© Getty Princess Beatrice's hair looked light on the ends

Beatrice attended the event held at Olympia in the capacity of founder of AI advisory organisation, By-Eq.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore navy to interview Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia

Royal style muse

Princess Beatrice is not the first royal to rock the gingham fashion trend this season. To view the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a near-identical coat dress to Beatrice's Ascot look.

© Getty Sophie wore a similar gingham look in May

Sophie's Suzannah London look featured double-breasted buttons down the front and was styled with a pink boucle headband.

© Getty Princess of Wales wore the similar checked coatdress during a visit to St Albans Cathedral in 1989

However, the original royal style icon, Princess Diana, rocked the trend first. In 1989, the late Princess of Wales was seen wearing a pink and white checked coatdress with a matching wide-brimmed veil-adorned hat during a visit to St Albans Cathedral.

Princess Beatrice at Ascot

Princess Beatrice can be relied upon to pull out her best looks for a day at Royal Ascot. Last year, the royal went for full florals with her A-line dress by Zimmermann with a pink flower-adorned headband.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice attended with her mother Sarah Ferguson

Her look was elevated by a pair of buckle-adorned heels, and her red-toned hair was worn in loose waves.

© Getty Princess Beatrice's auburn hair was much shorter last year

Two days later, the royal went for a green moment, donning the green floral 'Brita' dress by Emilia Wickstead paired with butter yellow accessories, including Aquazzura pumps.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Beatrice rocked trendy butter yellow accessories

This time, her long tresses were worn in a low ponytail to cater to her asymmetrical hat.

