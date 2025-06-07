Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia stuns fans with unexpected ‘unroyal’ outfit choice
Queen Letizia of Spain visits a traditional Students Residence (Residencia de Estudiantes) on June 05, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. © Getty Images

The Queen of Spain's latest high-street look was a little controversial

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Letizia of Spain has earned her name as one of the most fashion-forward royals, but with that title comes a few controversial decisions.

Experimentation will always lead to divided responses, especially when it comes to style, and the wife of King Felipe's recent streak of outfits seems to have piqued the attention of royal style watchers.

Attending a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Students Residence (Residencia de Estudiantes) on Thursday, Queen Letizia went for an unstructured linen suit from Mango, with a loose fit on the blazer and a straight-leg silhouette for the trousers.

To accessorise, the 52-year-old wore a pair of black Mary Jane pumps with a slight heel from Sezane, that were incredibly chic and co-ordinated subtly with her concealed top, and a pair of long golden earrings.

Queen Letizia, in a loose forest coloured linen suit, attends a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Students Residence (Residencia de Estudiantes) on June 05, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.© WireImage
Queen Letizia is one of the more fashion-forward European royals

The followers of royal style blog @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram weren't all sure about the look, which was met with a mixed reception.

One user commented: "Letizia should stop wearing non-tailored commercialised suits, it doesn't depict royalty."

Queen Letizia's latest high-street look was controversial© WireImage
Queen Letizia's latest high-street look was controversial

On the other hand, another follower had a more nuanced take: "I don't mind the suit per, but the shoulder pads are too much for her petite frame. Petite women can wear oversized blazers but they need to right, and this one needed narrower shoulders for her. Love the earrings."

Queen Letizia's recent 'unroyal' look

This isn't the first time in the last couple of weeks that the Queen of Spain has opted for an outfit that isn't so conventional for a royal.

Last week, the mother of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia wore a daring outfit to the National Final of Scientific Monologues that dropped the jaws of royal style watchers.

Queen Letizia of Spain attend the National final of the Ibero-American Scientific Monologues Contest âSolo de Cienciaâ at Circulo de las Bellas Artes on May 29, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. © WireImage
Queen Letizia's leather t-shirt turned heads

Going for an all-black ensemble, Queen Letizia rocked a variety of textures and silhouettes, but it was her leather t-shirt that demanded all the attention.

She appears to have taken the top to a tailor to have it cropped, which is a rare thing for a royal to do, though it does make for an undeniably fashion-forward look.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the National final of the Ibero-American Scientific Monologues Contest âSolo de Cienciaâ at Circulo de las Bellas Artes on May 29, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.© WireImage
Queen Letizia's all-black ensemble was incredibly chic

The former journalist also wore a pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers, which added to the modernity of the outfit.

To accessorise, she brought along a black velvet clutch from Giorgio Armani and a pair of black leather heels from Massimo Dutti, masterfully pairing the luxury with the high-street for a striking appearance.

