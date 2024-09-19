Princess Catharina-Amalia is picture-perfect in mermaid gown and Queen Máxima's heels

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands looked spellbinding in blue as she stepped out alongside her parents King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at a gala for the Council of State at Palace Noordeinde in The Hague on Wednesday.

The Princess of Orange, 20, was spotted wearing a midnight blue mermaid gown with a square neckline and trailing skirt from Alex Perry.

© Patrick van Katwijk Princess Amalia dazzled in blue Her designer look also had a knotted detail on the front and featured long sleeves. The garment was teamed with a gorgeous diamond necklace and matching earrings. The royal proved her mother's sense of style doesn't go out of fashion as she wore Queen Máxima's 'Gianvito 105 Navy Velvet Pumps' and a chic updo like her too.

© Getty The young royal hosted a gala with her parents For makeup, King Willem-Alexander's daughter wore a smokey eye and natural lip shade.

Queen Máxima's look © Getty Queen Maxima first wore the dress at the royal wedding of Charlene Wittstock to Prince Albert The Queen looked resplendent in a stunning blue Valentino strapless gown with lace and chiffon ruffles which she first wore in 2011 alongside Prince Alois of Liechtenstein at a dinner following the religious wedding ceremony of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco and again in 2021. On this occasion, Amalia's mother paired her stunning gown with an aquamarine necklace and coordinating shawl.

The Princess' busy week © Shutterstock Princess Amalia wore a gorgeous green dress by Safiyaa The future queen has been busy as she also accompanied her parents and younger sister Princess Alexia on Prinsjesdag, the day on which the Dutch monarch addresses a joint session of the States-General of the Netherlands to give the Speech from the Throne. Amalia looked majestic in a bottle green full-length gown with long trailing sleeves and a keyhole neckline.

© REMKO DE WAAL Princess Alexia appeared on the balcony The leg-split garment was teamed with a statement headband Princess Beatrice would approve of from Sohi Vilma, as well as metallic strappy heels from Stuart Weitzman and a reflective gold Jacquemus clutch.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia interacted with athletes The princess enjoyed a more low-key outing when she headed to the Paris Olympics where she visited Dutch athletes at the Olympic Village in Saint-Denis alongside her parents. DISCOVER: Princess Catharina-Amalia's TikTok-approved accessory is so unroyal Her Royal Highness wore a pair of wide-leg jeans and a cobalt blazer as well as a fitting vibrant orange T-shirt.