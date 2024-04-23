Princess Catharina-Amalia's TikTok-approved accessory is so unroyal

Princess Catharina-Amalia will one day be Queen of the Netherlands and let's just say she has inherited her mother's impeccable sense of regal style.

The future Dutch monarch, 20, has made appearances at important and historical events alongside her parents King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima where she has looked supremely elegant in ballgowns and designer shoes.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands arrived at the Royal Palace ahead of the Spanish state banquet with a trendy accessory

But it is an accessory she modestly donned as she arrived at the Royal Palace ahead of the Spanish state banquet last week which has caught our eye.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia carried the viral Arket tote

The Princess of Orange was spotted sporting a longline coat and bottle green cable knit jumper with the star of the show slung over her shoulder - the 'Suede Tote Bag in Dark Mole' from Arket which has picked up buckets of attention on TikTok for its versatile shape and size, not to mention its ultra-chic mushroom hue.

© Getty The Arket bag was an addition to a casual addition

The 20-year-old showed off her ability to rock both on-trend pieces and timeless styles. The royal wore a contrasting look later that evening when her parents hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain for a state banquet.

According to The Court Jeweller, the Princess made her state banquet debut in the breathtaking Ruby Peacock parure tiara and matching necklace, as well as the ruby and diamond cluster earrings from the Mellerio Ruby Parure.

© Alamy Princess Amalia joined her parents at the state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam

She paired her lavish jewels with a navy blue caped floor-length gown. It was the Princess' fourth tiara occasion, a type of occasion she laps up.

© Getty Princess Amalia was majestic in rubies

The young royal spoke about her "love" for tiaras in Claudia de Breij's book, Amalia. "Show me a tiara, and I know where it comes from. I can recognize all the tiaras in Europe," she said. "I used to put them on, from my mother. Then there was one on her dressing table and then I had it directly on my head."

© Shutterstock Princess Amalia always looks regal in a tiara

The Dutch heir also proved her sartorial prowess at Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday gala which saw royals from across Europe welcomed into Christiansborg Palace.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia looked stunning alongside Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

Catharina-Amalia was the picture of a future queen in a stunning royal blue floor-length gown with a trailing chiffon cape by Belgian fashion brand Essential Antwerp.

© MEGA The blue Manolo Blahnik pumps are an iconic Carrie Bradshaw look

She topped off her look with Queen Emma of the Netherlands' sapphire tiara and an ultra-trendy final touch - the Manolo Blahnik satin pumps in the shade 'Hangisi 105'. Amalia was the ultimate 'It-girl' in a designer shoe rocked most iconically by Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City when her character Carrie Bradshaw married her beau Mr Big.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia looked totally regal in this beautiful tiara moment

DISCOVER: King Felipe of Spain's incredible gift to Princess Amalia revealed ahead of her state banquet debut

However, royal fans have become accustomed to seeing her switch up her style - switching between ballgown moments and casual styles like her Arket accessory. Last week she rocked the influencer-approved gold 'Baby Riviera' bag by Marina Raphael to a reception offered by the Spanish royals.