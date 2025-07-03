Queen Mary rewears 17-year old blouse - but looks younger than ever

Queen Mary of Denmark always looks fabulous, but on Monday, she proved that her sense of style is truly timeless.
The Australian-born Danish royal, 53, was seen alongside her husband, King Frederik, as they joined King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden at a celebration to mark the Øresund Bridge's 25th anniversary.
Mary wore a coral By Malene Birger blouse with a ruched neckline, which she first wore in 2008 with a beige pencil skirt and wraparound sunglasses.
On this occasion, the royal paired the blouse with a coordinating coral suit by Scanlan Theodore for a monochrome moment. Her single-breasted jacket paired perfectly with her wide-leg trousers for a chic take on a classic workwear pairing.
For accessories, Mary added 'Romy 85' suede pumps by Jimmy Choo in a soft pink hue and, unusually, wore her hair up with a floral headpiece tucked in the back of her balletic low bun.
Rounding off her ensemble were a pair of classic Raybans and her lovely hook and eye pearl earrings by Dulong.
Queen Mary's summer looks
The mother of four has since stepped out to greet the CEO of the Gates Foundation, Mark Suzman, for a meeting about the Foundation’s work in maternal and infant health on Wednesday.
She looked radiant in the 'Taslima' wrap dress by Vanessa Bruno, a white and cream floral number with a shin-skimming skirt and cinched waist.
Adding to her airy summer attire, the royal added a pair of open-toe leather heeled sandals, the 'Spagna' style by Ferragamo. They paired beautifully with the gold design of her 'Marrakech' necklace by Louise Grønlykke and her 'Gordios Gold Bracelet' by Dulong.
Meanwhile, she looked straight out of a fairytale during her official visit to Abuja, Nigeria. Mary headed out in her capacity as Patron of the United Nations Population Fund for an evening reception in the 'Aghal Pink Pleated Lace-trimmed Floral-print Chiffon Gown' by Mikael Aghal.
The floaty floral number featured bell sleeves with a boho 1970s feel and a lace panel down the front and around the waist. The pleated number was paired with the 'Charlotte' clutch, a soft pink accessory by SERPUI.