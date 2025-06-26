Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary quietly travels abroad without King Frederik - see photos
Subscribe
Queen Mary quietly travels abroad without King Frederik - see photos
Queen Mary with Nigeria's First Lady Oluremi Tinubu© Kongehuset

Queen Mary quietly travels abroad without King Frederik

The Danish royal has been honoured with a new patronage

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
27 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary travelled to Nigeria in a low-key two-day visit, the Danish royal palace shared on Wednesday. 

The Danish royal, 53, was accompanied by the Minister of Education and Research, Christina Egelund, for the official visit, which took place from 24 to 25 June. 

On the first day, Mary met with the President of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu also attended the meeting which took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. 

She then delivered a speech at a reception for Nigerian, Danish and international representatives from business, diplomacy and government.

During the visit, it was also announced that Queen Mary has agreed to become patron of "The 10 Million Safer Births Initiative" for a three-year period. The aim of the initiative is to provide up to 10 million women with access to safer childbirth by the end of 2030 across sub-Saharan Africa.

See the best photos from Mary's visit. 

1/5

Queen Mary with with Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu© Kongehuset

Meeting the President and First Lady

For her first port of call, Queen Mary visited Nigeria's Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. 

Mary chose a vibrant red wrap blouse by Jesper Høvring with a floral-printed midi skirt from Paul & Joe for her arrival look.

2/5

Queen Mary giving speech at reception in Nigeria© Kongehuset

Evening reception

In her speech at the evening reception, Mary paid tribute to the "enduring partnership between Denmark and Nigeria". 

The Queen spoke about the nation's shared values and further collaboration, saying: "Together we can achieve so much more. By enhancing dialogue and broadening collaboration in trade, security, green transition, and youth engagement we can harness new tools for growth. 

"We also see a nation powered by its youth – full of energy, creativity, and ambition."

The royal changed into a black paisley print dress from Altuzarra. 

3/5

Queen Mary giving speech on maternity care in Nigeria © Kongehuset

New patronage

Mary, who is patron of both UNFPA and the Maternity Foundation, has been involved in the fight for the health and rights of girls and women for almost two decades. 

The first phase of the 10 Million Safer Births Initiative will begin in Ethiopia, Tanzania and Nigeria with plans for regional scale-up. 

The initiative is supported by the Danish government, and the Gates Foundation intends to support the initiative as part of the foundation's contribution to UNFPA's Midwifery Accelerator initiative.

4/5

Queen Mary meeting mothers in Nigeria© Kongehuset

Cause close to her heart

In her speech to announce her new patronage of the 10 Million Safer Births Initiative, Mary said: "Women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and rights have long been a cause close to my heart, driven by a deep sense of what is right and fair.

"During my many years of advocating, I have often been left with a feeling of bewilderment; why is it so difficult to make progress on an agenda that touches us so fundamentally and deeply?"

5/5

Queen Mary meeting baby at hospital in Nigeria© Kongehuset

Honoured

She ended her speech by saying: "I am honoured to announce my patronage of this very concrete initiative, which aims to ensure 10 million safer births by the end of 2030 across Sub-Saharan Africa. 

"I look forward to following the progress of the initial phase and see how '10 Million Safer Births' can result in fewer communities weakened by the loss of women, mothers and newborns.

"Once again, thank you to Nigeria, I commend your will to invest in women, newborns, families, and communities. For the future of your people and country."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Queen Mary's most stylish looks

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More