Queen Mary quietly travels abroad without King Frederik

Queen Mary travelled to Nigeria in a low-key two-day visit, the Danish royal palace shared on Wednesday.

The Danish royal, 53, was accompanied by the Minister of Education and Research, Christina Egelund, for the official visit, which took place from 24 to 25 June.

On the first day, Mary met with the President of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu also attended the meeting which took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

She then delivered a speech at a reception for Nigerian, Danish and international representatives from business, diplomacy and government.

During the visit, it was also announced that Queen Mary has agreed to become patron of "The 10 Million Safer Births Initiative" for a three-year period. The aim of the initiative is to provide up to 10 million women with access to safer childbirth by the end of 2030 across sub-Saharan Africa.

See the best photos from Mary's visit.

1/ 5 © Kongehuset Meeting the President and First Lady For her first port of call, Queen Mary visited Nigeria's Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. Mary chose a vibrant red wrap blouse by Jesper Høvring with a floral-printed midi skirt from Paul & Joe for her arrival look.

2/ 5 © Kongehuset Evening reception In her speech at the evening reception, Mary paid tribute to the "enduring partnership between Denmark and Nigeria". The Queen spoke about the nation's shared values and further collaboration, saying: "Together we can achieve so much more. By enhancing dialogue and broadening collaboration in trade, security, green transition, and youth engagement we can harness new tools for growth. "We also see a nation powered by its youth – full of energy, creativity, and ambition." The royal changed into a black paisley print dress from Altuzarra.

3/ 5 © Kongehuset New patronage Mary, who is patron of both UNFPA and the Maternity Foundation, has been involved in the fight for the health and rights of girls and women for almost two decades. The first phase of the 10 Million Safer Births Initiative will begin in Ethiopia, Tanzania and Nigeria with plans for regional scale-up. The initiative is supported by the Danish government, and the Gates Foundation intends to support the initiative as part of the foundation's contribution to UNFPA's Midwifery Accelerator initiative.

4/ 5 © Kongehuset Cause close to her heart In her speech to announce her new patronage of the 10 Million Safer Births Initiative, Mary said: "Women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and rights have long been a cause close to my heart, driven by a deep sense of what is right and fair. "During my many years of advocating, I have often been left with a feeling of bewilderment; why is it so difficult to make progress on an agenda that touches us so fundamentally and deeply?"

5/ 5 © Kongehuset Honoured She ended her speech by saying: "I am honoured to announce my patronage of this very concrete initiative, which aims to ensure 10 million safer births by the end of 2030 across Sub-Saharan Africa. "I look forward to following the progress of the initial phase and see how '10 Million Safer Births' can result in fewer communities weakened by the loss of women, mothers and newborns. "Once again, thank you to Nigeria, I commend your will to invest in women, newborns, families, and communities. For the future of your people and country."

