Queen Mary is a human Barbie in hot pink dress straight out of Royal Ascot 2025

Queen Mary of Denmark is best known as one of the most fashion-forward European royal ladies, never afraid to experiment with her style.

However, the wife of King Frederik sometimes keeps things simpler, going for a classically elegant outfit – this time around, she opted for the exact same dress that one British royal lady wore to Royal Ascot this year.

Attending the opening of the 'Kongebarn', translated as 'royal child' exhibition, at Koldinghus on Friday, Queen Mary looked absolutely incredible in a pink two-tone midi dress from ME+EM.

The dress features a blend of opaque and sheer finishes to add a bit of texture to the look, as well as long, scalloped sleeves, pouffed shoulders and subtle pockets, for a feminine flair.

To accessorise, the mother-of-four wore her highest heels of the year so far: a pair of beige leather pumps from Valentino, and rounded off her ensemble with a pair of gorgeous pearl earrings.

One royal lady wore the same dress to Royal Ascot

However, this isn't the first time that a royal lady has stepped out in the magnificent ME+EM dress this week.

© WireImage Carole Middleton wore the same dress to Royal Ascot

On Wednesday, Carole Middleton, the mother of the Princess of Wales, made an appearance at Royal Ascot 2025, following the news that her daughter would no longer be attending, as she continues to try and find the right balance with her royal duties amid her battle with cancer.

The 70-year-old opted for the beautiful two-tone dress from ME+EM, albeit in a different colour to Queen Mary.

© PA Images via Getty Images Carole Middleton looked so gorgeous in butter yellow

Carole stunned in butter yellow, the trendiest colour of the year, which has seen an 82% rise in search since the beginning of the year.

Following the likes of her daughter and Princess Eugenie, the mother-of-three was absolutely dazzling in the hottest colour of summer 2025.

Butter yellow at Ascot 2025

At Royal Ascot alone, we've seen some of the most wonderful butter yellow dresses of the year.

© Getty Princess Beatrice also wore yellow to Ascot 2025

As well as Carole Middleton, Princess Beatrice also stepped out in a gorgeous abstract floral-patterned midi dress from Monique Lhuillier, which featured a jewel neckline and chic belted waist.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Harriet Sperling's butter yellow dress was magnificent

Harriet Sperling appeared alongside her partner Peter Phillips, in a beautiful butter yellow dress from Beulah London, donning a matching fascinator from Nicola de Selincourt, heels from Emmy London and a white leather clutch from Anya Hindmarch to round it all off.