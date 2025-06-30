Princess Kate's Wimbledon outfit is giving 2025 fashion icon vibes

Wimbledon 2025 has just kicked off, and boy, are we excited! There is just something about the quintessentially British sporting event - the sunshine, the strawberries, and of course, the beautiful game.

Aside from that, though, we aren't ashamed to admit we are all about the fashion. Seeing what our favourite celebrities and royals are wearing is always such a joy - particularly the magnificent Princess of Wales, who absolutely nails spectator dressing.

It's not known if the wife of Prince William will be at Wimbledon this year - but there's certainly a possibility, considering she is the patron of the tournament.

© WireImage Kate at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2021

In the meantime, whilst waiting to see if she makes a grand appearance on centre court (fingers crossed), we have delved into the archives of her past Wimbledon looks, and we think we have a favourite, which could easily be worn today.

© Getty Images Kate looked stunning in her Emilia Wickstead green dress

In 2021, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined her husband to watch the Women's Singles Final that year, taking her seat in the royal box on Centre Court. We think you will agree, she looked absolutely gorgeous in a green fit-and-flare dress by Emilia Wickstead.

The stunning design was so classic in cut, and the vibrant shade of green was very aptly done. This style of dress will truly never go out of style, and the royal could easily rewear it this year, too. The then-Duchess of Cambridge accessorised her look with a blue floral face mask - a sign of COVID-19. She added another one of her favourite brands, Mulberry, in the form of her 'Amberley' bag and wore pristine white Jimmy Choo heels.



Kate, the Wimbledon Queen

The Princess became patron of the AELTC (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club) in 2016. A huge tennis fan since before she became a member of the royal family, Kate's passion for the sport is paramount.

© Getty Princess Kate is a Wimbledon regular

In 2018, the royal visited a primary school in Mitcham, South London, and opened up to the keen young players at the time. The brunette beauty famously said: "I love tennis, I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies! But keep it up, it's great to be active, as everyone's been saying here today. It's been a real pleasure to meet all of you."