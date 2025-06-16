Princess Kate could be a bride in lace skirt with longest hair to date

The Princess of Wales delighted fans when she stepped out at Windsor Castle on Monday for Garter Day.

Kate, 43, was seen wearing a gorgeous Self-Portrait ensemble comprised of a belted white boucle blazer and a pleated white skirt with a lace trim. The long-sleeved number, fit for a modern bride, was accessorised with a beautiful Sean Barrett hat.

© Alamy Stock Photo Ever the fan of a re-wear, Kate was last seen in the Self-Portrait ensemble in May when she made an appearance at the VE Day concert at Horse Guards Parade. The wife of Prince William also added a pair of neutral suede heels, the 'Gianvito 105 Pumps in Bisque Suede' style by Gianvito Rossi, and carried a Strathberry clutch.

© Getty The pièce de résistance was Kate's beautiful jewellery. The royal added a vintage feel to her look with her '1980s Vintage 5 Strand Faux Pearl Necklace' by Susan Caplan and a matching pair of earrings.

© UK Press via Getty Images Her brunette hair looked longer than ever, styled in loose mermaid waves that tumbled down her back. The front section was pulled behind the ear to make the most of her statement pearl earrings.

© Getty It was the first time Kate had attended the day celebrating the Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, with a procession and service in the grounds of Windsor Castle since 2023. In 2023, she wore a bespoke Alessandra Rich polka-dot midi dress styled with cap-toe heels by Jennifer Chamandi and a feathered hat.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Kate amazes in aqua In contrast to Kate's bridal white Garter Day look, she was a vision in aquamarine on Saturday for Trooping the Colour 2025. The royal rode in a carriage with her three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, before appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a structured Catherine Walker coat dress with white panelling on the collar and cuffs.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Elevating her look, Kate accentuated her rose-shaped hair bun with a Juliette Millinery hat and topped off her look with a special nod to her late grandmother-in-law by wearing Queen Elizabeth’s Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings.



© Getty The occasion also allowed for a sweet mother-daughter twinning moment as Princess Charlotte wore a tea dress in a near-identical hue.



