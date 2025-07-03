Duchess Sophie's uber-flattering 'Wimbledon' spin on the dress of summer 2025

The Duchess of Edinburgh is yet to travel to SW19 to attend Wimbledon 2025, but this has not stopped her from embracing the cool tennis style whilst carrying out her regular royal duties.
Sophie was spotted out and about at Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival on Thursday in a timeless shirt dress, which continues to reign supreme in summer wardrobes. A twist on the classic white design, it featured delicate blue stripes that elongated her figure and a tie detail that accentuated her waist.
The £690 'Priscilla' midi from royal-loved brand Suzannah London also comes in candy pink. According to the brand, it boasts a comfortable elasticated waistline, a flattering silhouette and hidden side pockets.
Sharing style suggestions, the website stated it is "perfect for Wimbledon or summer day-to-day wear."
The latter referred to Sophie, who added retro gold stud earrings from Giulia Barela Jewelry and sunglasses for her easy-to-wear daytime look, styling her blonde hair away from her face in the sunshine.
She added espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers and a cream and electric blue bag from Sophie Habsburg.
Like most royal ladies, Sophie doesn't often comment on her style, choosing to keep her work at the forefront of discussions.
In a rare exception at an event in 2018, the former PR boss playfully joked she had undergone a fashion transformation since marrying Prince Edward.
"I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time," she said, before citing Angelina Jolie and Queen Rania of Jordan as her style muses.