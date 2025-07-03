Duchess Sophie's uber-flattering 'Wimbledon' spin on the dress of summer 2025

The Duchess of Edinburgh is yet to travel to SW19 to attend Wimbledon 2025, but this has not stopped her from embracing the cool tennis style whilst carrying out her regular royal duties.

Sophie was spotted out and about at Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival on Thursday in a timeless shirt dress, which continues to reign supreme in summer wardrobes. A twist on the classic white design, it featured delicate blue stripes that elongated her figure and a tie detail that accentuated her waist.

The £690 'Priscilla' midi from royal-loved brand Suzannah London also comes in candy pink. According to the brand, it boasts a comfortable elasticated waistline, a flattering silhouette and hidden side pockets.

Sharing style suggestions, the website stated it is "perfect for Wimbledon or summer day-to-day wear."

© PA Images via Getty Images Duchess Sophie looked summery at the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival

The latter referred to Sophie, who added retro gold stud earrings from Giulia Barela Jewelry and sunglasses for her easy-to-wear daytime look, styling her blonde hair away from her face in the sunshine.

She added espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers and a cream and electric blue bag from Sophie Habsburg.

Royals in stripes

© Alamy The humble shirt dress made its way into the wardrobe of our favourite royal ladies years ago, with Zara Tindall looking chic in a monochromatic striped design at the races at Epsom in 2023.



Meghan Markle also modelled a tan striped version from Ralph Lauren while touring Tonga with Prince Harry in 2018.

The same year, the Duchess of Sussex joined the Princess of Wales at Wimbledon wearing another striped Ralph Lauren design in the form of the 'Capri' shirt, alongside a pair of wide-leg white trousers, a white boater hat, and black heels with a pointed toe.

© Getty Images It continues to reign supreme today, Kate proved on Wednesday, when she stepped out in the same shirt but in a tan colour at the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex.

Fashion icons

Like most royal ladies, Sophie doesn't often comment on her style, choosing to keep her work at the forefront of discussions.

In a rare exception at an event in 2018, the former PR boss playfully joked she had undergone a fashion transformation since marrying Prince Edward.

"I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time," she said, before citing Angelina Jolie and Queen Rania of Jordan as her style muses.