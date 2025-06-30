Skip to main contentSkip to footer
HELLO! - Daily royal, celebrity, fashion, beauty & lifestyle news
Subscribe
HELLO! - Daily royal, celebrity, fashion, beauty & lifestyle news
Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh in red shirt dress and straw boater© Shutterstock

Duchess Sophie supports Lady Louise in red hot sundress and platform heels

The Duchess of Edinburgh was seen with her daughter at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
8 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh proved style runs in the family on Sunday as she stepped out to support her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials.

Sophie, 60, was seen frolicking on foot before driving a carriage herself in a gorgeous red sundress. The 'Dora' dress by Giuliva Heritage featured a collared neckline and buttons up the front, as with any good shirt dress, as well as a tie waist and floaty skirt.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sophie, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh walking through field in red dress and boater© Shutterstock

Prince Edward's wife braved the heatwave in the dress made from a wool and silk blend, adding a pair of cool flats – the 'Valencia' platformed espadrilles by Toms.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, (red) and Felix da Silva Clamp watching Lady Louise Windsor, who came third in the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials © Shutterstock

Ensuring her face was kept out of the sun, Sophie also added a straw boater and rounded off her look with a pair of light brown shades by Stella McCartney.

Lady Louise Windsor in carriage with mum Sophie in red dress on foot beside felix da silva clamp© Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her daughter was accompanied by her close university friend Felix da Silva-Clamp as she commanded a carriage with poise in knee-high boots and a shirt and tie.

The Duchess of Edinburgh on street in green dress© Getty

Duchess Sophie's sundress collection

Duchess Sophie has been making the most of the (very) warm British weather by showing off her collection of beautiful sundresses.

The Duchess of Edinburgh smiles in green dress holding sunflowers© Getty

Just last week, the royal headed to the Central School of Ballet in London for a personal visit where she donned her new 'Everley' wrap dress by Zimmermann, which featured a V-shaped neckline and an ankle-grazing skirt.

She carried the 'Taormina' clutch by Sophie Habsburg, which came in beige linen with a beaded design on the front. Bringing her look together were the 'Nodo' earrings by Guilia Barela and a pair of heeled wedges by Penelope Chilvers.

duchess sophie outside talking to people © The Paramount Foundation

Meanwhile, she rocked her finest white cutout sundress during a visit to the grounds of Rochester Cathedral to meet volunteers from the Paramount Foundation earlier this month.

Her Erdem dress featured cut-outs over the entire garment, as well as puffed sleeves and a tied waist. She re-wore her heeled wedges but swapped her linen clutch for a bold orange bucket bag – the 'Luisa' style by Sophie Habsburg.

Sophie with baby bump in white sundress© Getty

Sophie has long added a white sundress to her summer wardrobe. In 2007, while pregnant with her son James, the royal visited The Journalists Charity's Pickering House care home in a white strappy dress with floral embroidery, which was paired with a navy jacket and satin heels.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Everything you need to know about Sophie

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More