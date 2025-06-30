Duchess Sophie supports Lady Louise in red hot sundress and platform heels

The Duchess of Edinburgh proved style runs in the family on Sunday as she stepped out to support her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials.

Sophie, 60, was seen frolicking on foot before driving a carriage herself in a gorgeous red sundress. The 'Dora' dress by Giuliva Heritage featured a collared neckline and buttons up the front, as with any good shirt dress, as well as a tie waist and floaty skirt.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

© Shutterstock Prince Edward's wife braved the heatwave in the dress made from a wool and silk blend, adding a pair of cool flats – the 'Valencia' platformed espadrilles by Toms.



© Shutterstock Ensuring her face was kept out of the sun, Sophie also added a straw boater and rounded off her look with a pair of light brown shades by Stella McCartney.



© Shutterstock Meanwhile, her daughter was accompanied by her close university friend Felix da Silva-Clamp as she commanded a carriage with poise in knee-high boots and a shirt and tie.





© Getty Duchess Sophie's sundress collection Duchess Sophie has been making the most of the (very) warm British weather by showing off her collection of beautiful sundresses.

© Getty Just last week, the royal headed to the Central School of Ballet in London for a personal visit where she donned her new 'Everley' wrap dress by Zimmermann, which featured a V-shaped neckline and an ankle-grazing skirt. She carried the 'Taormina' clutch by Sophie Habsburg, which came in beige linen with a beaded design on the front. Bringing her look together were the 'Nodo' earrings by Guilia Barela and a pair of heeled wedges by Penelope Chilvers.

© The Paramount Foundation Meanwhile, she rocked her finest white cutout sundress during a visit to the grounds of Rochester Cathedral to meet volunteers from the Paramount Foundation earlier this month. Her Erdem dress featured cut-outs over the entire garment, as well as puffed sleeves and a tied waist. She re-wore her heeled wedges but swapped her linen clutch for a bold orange bucket bag – the 'Luisa' style by Sophie Habsburg.

© Getty Sophie has long added a white sundress to her summer wardrobe. In 2007, while pregnant with her son James, the royal visited The Journalists Charity's Pickering House care home in a white strappy dress with floral embroidery, which was paired with a navy jacket and satin heels.

