Zara Tindall's Wimbledon outfit just aced the summer trend of 2025

Zara Tindall may be famously known for her love of horses in particular, often being crowned as the best dressed at Ascot and Cheltenham, but she also frequents Wimbledon, too.

The stylish tennis event, widely considered the most exclusive in the world, takes place each year, and the royal family is often the trendiest spectators.

Mother-of-three Zara never disappoints, and we are still reeling over her blooming gorgeous frock she stepped out in 12 months ago.

© Getty Zara wowed in florals at Wimbledon 2024

Zara and her husband, former England rugby superstar Mike looked fabulous in 2024 as they arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where they watched Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina defeat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

© Getty Zara's dress was by ME+EM

The blonde royal wowed onlookers at the SW19 venue, wearing a pencil cut, white dress with a chic floral print, by one of the royal's favourite labels, ME+EM. The pretty style nailed Wimbledon's unwritten dress code, which is considered formal by default, with a high neckline, A-line skirt, and flattering flared hem.

© Karwai Tang Zara teamed her look witha chic white blazer

Zara looked so chic as she layered up her fancy number with a crisp white blazer adorned with ornate gold buttons.

© Getty Zara's hair was teased int a sleek wave

Always looking sleek, the 43-year-old's mane was expertly blow-dried with a glamorous wave, and her beauty look was supreme, featuring glowy foundation, rosy blush, and a glossy pink lip to complete the look.

© Getty Zara wore blue nail varnish to Wimbledon

We noticed that Zara amped up her outfit with chic gold jewellery and chunky soled shoes. This gave her whole ensemble a fashion-forward edge and elevated the whimsical tone of her look, making her appear modern. Zara's heels were by Saint Laurent, revealing a rarely-seen bright blue pedicure. Fun!

Florals for 2025

Many people think that floral dresses are a cliché, but they are as timeless as they come in the summer months, returning to the catwalk year after year, and even more so in 2025.

From big blooms to ditsy florals, there's a type of petal to suit all tastes, and Zara demonstrates it perfectly in her Wimbledon attire.

© Mint Velvet Floral dresses are always in style

Let's face it, you can't go wrong with a floral dress when the sun shines; it's a must-have wardrobe item you will be wearing in years to come. You can also layer floral items with knitted pieces when the weather gets colder, which gives a romantic, Nancy Meyers aesthetic.