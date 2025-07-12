Princess Anne's overgrown farm at 730-acre estate that's been totally transformed

Princess Anne, 74, has lived on her magnificent Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire for many years, with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, and then again with her current husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

The Princess Royal has kept the whole family close, with her two children, Zara and Peter, both living on the estate too.

Zara Tindall, the 44-year-old daughter of Princess Anne, lives with her husband Mike on Aston Farm, and the pair appear to have completely transformed the living space there.

The countryside bolthole, which is away from the estate's main building, was rather overgrown at first, pictured just before Captain Mark Philips was set to move in following his divorce from Queen Elizabeth's only daughter.

Princess Anne's farm at Gatcombe Park estate was overgrown many years ago

Since moving in back in 2013, Zara and Mike have very much made the effort to make the place their own forever home.

The home allegedly underwent a major "high tech revamp" shortly after the couple moved in, according to MailOnline, who also reported that the building now included a "gun room, gym, cinema and games room".

Princess Anne's daughter has installed a 'party barn'

In a sit-down interview last year, fans of the royal couple got a glimpse inside the 'party barn' of the farm, which featured an immense flat-screen TV, built into the wall, and a huge speaker to accompany it.

Mike and Zara Tindall gave fans a glimpse of their kitchen

Certainly, the modern features aren't something one would typically expect to see in a kitchen in a royal farmhouse.

In an interview with Vogue in 2022, Mike and Zara spoke about the barn for the first time, saying: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

However, they couldn't get away with all of the upgrades they wanted to make: an aerial view of the outside area of the property shows a huge swimming pool nestled between high trees and shrubs.

Aston Farm before Zara and Mike moved in

Zara and Mike have reportedly been keen to give the pool a bit of a modern makeover, but plans to do so were put on hold due to COVID. The Cotswold District Council approved the request for the family to build a new swimming pool, with a luxury poolhouse, but plans have not resumed.