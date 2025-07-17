Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte channels mum Kate Middleton in Wimbledon dress
Princess Charlotte waving in a blue dress© UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte channels mum Princess Kate in Wimbledon dress

Charlotte is following her Mum's fashionable footsteps

Georgia Weir
Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlotte’s adorable, floaty sundress, which she wore to Wimbledon, is a sweet homage to her mother, Kate Middleton’s, iconic style. 

The Princess of Wales is known for her effortlessly chic and elegant style, and there is no doubt that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, is following in her fashionable footsteps. 

Princess Charlotte, 10, arrived at Wimbledon on Sunday with Prince William, Prince George, and the Princess of Wales to watch the Men’s Singles Final. The Wales family took their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. 

Princess Charlotte in white dress holding fan© Getty
Princess Charlotte looked adorable in a sweet white sundress with black piping.

Charlotte looked like her mother's double in a sweet floaty sundress designed by Sarah Burton, who also designed her mother’s wedding dress. 

The young royal's dress was the perfect Summer look featuring a cream hue and black piping on the neckline as well as the frill details coming down from the shoulder. She paired the look with a dainty pair of white Mary Jane flats and silver jewellery, including a Pandora Moments Snake Chain Slider Bracelet.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge embrace after the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club during the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 06, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TLA Worldwide)© Getty Images for TLA Worldwide
Charlotte's Wimbledon dress is reminiscent of the dress Kate wore to the Royal Charity Polo Cup in 2022

The dress bears a striking resemblance to one worn by Kate back in 2022. Cheering on her husband at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022, Kate donned a stunning number by Emilia Wickstead. 

Similar to her daughter’s sweet Wimbledon look, Kate’s dress was also in an ivory hue and featured geometric black piping from the shoulders to the hem of the dress for a sleek contrasting look. 

Kate and Charlotte's in-sync style

It’s hardly the first time that the royal mother-daughter duo have twinned. Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother and I: The Inside Story of the King and Our Late Queen, previously told HELLO! that Kate and Charlotte’s bond is incredibly strong, and this is best reflected in their litany of twinning moments. 

Waleses at Trooping The Colour 2025© Getty Images
Kate and Charlotte recently twinned in blue at Trooping the Colour.

“Kate and Charlotte are great friends, and I think to Kate, their bond is very precious. The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate…” 

Most recently, Charlotte matched her mother’s outfit for this year’s Trooping the Colour. Charlotte donned an adorable pastel blue dress, which was made in a light and airy crepe material. 

Princess Charlotte waving in a blue dress© UK Press via Getty Images
Charlotte looked adorable in blue.

It had a slight scallop-trimmed neckline and was finished with a contrasting white belt, which was tied into a bow at the back. Meanwhile, Kate sported a chic aquamarine wool coatdress with ivory contrast lapels and cuffs by Catherine Walker. She accessorised with an elegant matching hat.

Princess Kate’s tender moment with Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon

