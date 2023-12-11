I'm a royal style expert and these are my picks of Princess Kate's best Christmas outfits

Based in Los Angeles, royal style expert Elizabeth Holmes is the author of the New York Times bestseller HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style and the popular Substack So Many Thoughts. Just in time for the holidays, she wrote this guest column for HELLO!

Nobody does holiday dressing quite like the British royal ramily! The Windsors have long been known for their exceptional Christmas fashion, led by the late Queen Elizabeth II on many Christmas morning walks in Sandringham.

As Princess of Wales, Catherine is now leading the way. Whether it's a stunning coat dress for her annual carol concert, something warm and textured for church on Christmas Day, or a casual puffer coat when picking out trees with families in need, Kate has mastered the style of the season.

Here are five of Princess Kate's best holiday outfits, but before you start delving in, make sure to also check out my interview on The HELLO! Royal Club on Substack, where I talk about the royal family's art of dressing for the holiday season.

Casual in Buckinghamshire (2019)

She paired a red puffer coat by Perfect Moment with a bright green sweater by Really Wild for the charity event.

Holiday doesn't necessarily mean fancy. In 2019, the then-Duchess of Cambridge visited Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire to mark her new role as patron of Family Action. She was joined by families—and loads of cute children!—who are helped by the charity, which offers support for financial struggles, mental health issues, and individuals dealing with domestic abuse.

Her casual Christmas-themed attire was perfectly on-the-nose for this moment, bright, obvious, and welcoming. She pulled a bright red puffer jacket by Perfect Moment from her closet (seen on several occasions, including at a Heads Together event two years earlier) and paired it with a similarly vibrant green sweater from Really Wild. Her signature dark skinny jeans were tucked into some cozy green socks. Brown ankle boots by Berghaus ensured she could make her way through the outdoor holiday activities with ease.

Smart Tartan at Sandringham (2017)

© Getty Then pregnant with Prince Louis, she wore a Miu Miu coat.

Christmas Day is a highlight on the royal calendar, when the Windsor family walks to St. Mary Magdalene on the grounds of the Sandringham estate for church. Typically, Kate embraces slightly deeper, earthier tones, like burgundy and olive green.

But in 2017, whilst pregnant with Prince Louis, the then-Duchess had some fun with a more obviously festive look. She chose a double-breasted tartan coat by Miu Miu, with luxe velvet collar and gold buttons. To keep warm on the chilly morning, she chose a cozy alpaca hat, black tights, and gloves adorned with a bow.

Coordinating with Charlotte in Bucklebury (2016)

© Getty The then-Duchess had worn the Hobbs coat several times previously.

One of my favorite royal Christmas Morning walks dates back to 2016, the first time Will and Kate brought their children, George (age 3) and Charlotte (age 1), to church. The then-Cambridges—before Louis arrived!— spent the holidays with the Middleton family in Bucklebury, Berkshire. For a church service at St. Mark’s, the young family of four coordinated beautifully—and practically.

Kate re-wore a deep brown Hobbs coat that had become a wardrobe staple at this point, seen three times previously. She re-styled it with a new burgundy collar from ASOS, offering a little festive texture. I love how the color popped up on the family's other ensembles, too, including Charlotte's tights, William's tie, and George’s after-church candy cane. A sweet coincidence!

A Red Scarf in Cardiff (2020)

© Getty The Wales visit was during the first holiday season since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The power of a great scarf — and matching skirt! In 2020, Will and Kate hopped aboard the Royal Train for a whistlestop tour of the U.K. This was the first holiday season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and their merry-making spree was a welcome bright spot. As was Kate’s outfit!

For a visit to Cardiff, Wales on the third day, she re-wore a fantastic Alexander McQueen coat that we first saw for her Hold Still pandemic photography project. Underneath she wore an Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt, also a repeat (from a 2018 Christmas party, remember the snow?).

In the interim, it appears she had a voluminous scarf made from the same material, giving the tartan a more prominent place in the look. It didn't stop there! For a hospital visit that day, she wore a coordinating mask, also by Wickstead.

The red and white also fit quite nicely with the Welsh flag; the same could be said for her gold earrings, by Spells of Love. The independent jewelry brand was founded by a Welsh designer, Hayley Jones.

Subtle Tribute to Queen Elizabeth (2022)

© Getty Christmas 2022 was, of course, the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Kate made sure to pay tribute with her look

One of the sweetest royal traditions is a new one: Kate's annual carol concert! Beginning in 2021, the service at Westminster Abbey is designed to bring people together from across the UK. Last year, the new Princess of Wales opted for a deep burgundy coat dress by Eponine London. The ankle-grazing piece resembled a similar design from the brand worn the year before.

However it was the bodice, complete with the two buttons at the waist, that I found quite meaningful. The style is similar to a pair of coat dresses by Alexander McQueen that Kate wore, in white for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June and again in black for her funeral later that September. Given that the 2022 carol concert was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II, it felt a fitting tribute. (PS: Earrings from Accessorize, from the British high street, were a nice affordable touch.)

