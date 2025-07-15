Princess Charlotte reveals favourite Disney film as she debuts £65 Pandora bracelet

Princess Charlotte was the belle of the ball at Wimbledon 2025! The young royal accompanied her mother and father, the Prince and Princess of Wales and her big brother, Prince George, in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

Much was made of her utterly adorable outfit. Designed just for her, Charlotte wore a beautiful white ruffled dress with black piping by her mother's wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton. We also spied that the young royal was wearing a Pandora bracelet - the 'Moments Snake Chain Slider Bracelet' to be exact, which costs £65.

One of her new charms was actually of the Disney variety - a Lion King 'Nala' charm.

Princess Kate and Charlotte applaud at the Wimbledon men's final, and you can see Charlotte's new bracelet

This proves that the ten-year-old is a big fan of the epic masterpiece.

Charlotte has the 'Disney The Lion King Nala Charm' which is £80 from Pandora

We also loved how she had fun with pink nail polish, too.

© WireImage Charlotte also sported pink nails, too!

Charlotte's 'Diana' dress

Charlotte's dress was the appropriate style to wear to such a special event. We love frill details coming down from the shoulder, finishing with a bow at the waist. It reminded us of a dress that her late grandmother, William's mother, Princess Diana, wore in 1985, when she visited Mildura in Victoria, Australia.

© Getty Images Princess Diana wore a similar dress in 1985

Diana's dress had a drop waist, just like Charlotte's, and although it was designed in a different shade, it featured a bow at the waist, with the eye area adverting downwards to the centre of the frock, very like the young princess's.

© Getty Princess Charlotte's dress was a bespoke piece from Sarah Burton

Charlotte's honey blonde hair looked blow-dried to perfection and was super smooth and silky. It was styled into two French braids around her face that met at the back and were rounded off with an adorable bow.

Charlotte's gold bracelet

Charlotte clearly loves her jewellery! During 2024's Wimbledon men's singles final, Charlotte enjoyed a joyous afternoon of sporting action, wearing a charming floaty polka dot dress by Guess.

© Mike Egerton - PA Images Princess Charlotte wore a lovely bracelet to Wimbledon in 2024

The youngster accessorised with a cluster of dainty bracelets, including a never-before-seen gold link bracelet featuring a turquoise nazar amulet. Her dainty bracelet also featured her name written in Arabic - a sweet, personal touch.

The origins of Charlotte's jewellery were unknown; although it's possible that her bracelet came from Jordan, one of the family's previous holiday destinations.