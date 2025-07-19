Princess Kate's flirty-hemmed Topshop wedding guest dress would suit everyone

The Princess of Wales never has a day off when it comes to her elite wardrobe, does she? It's fair to say we would all be pushed to find an outfit the wife of Prince William has worn that hasn't been first class.

Now the summer months are here, wedding season is upon us, and we bet you have a few invitations to reply to! The never-ending question when a wedding is looming is - "What do I wear, though?"

It's hard to decide what to wear to a wedding, particularly when the weather is warmer. Which is why we've looked through the archives and found one of Kate's most fabulous wedding guest dresses, which she wore back in 2013.

LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

This glorious fashion throwback shows the then Duchess of Cambridge, heavily pregnant with her first child, Prince George.

© Getty Kate wearing a Topshop dress to a wedding in 2013

Kate looked radiant at William van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene's wedding in her polka dot bump-enhancing dress from Topshop.

© Getty Kate's dress was a skater style, with a fabulously flippy hem, a slim bodice, and a crew neckline. Expertly styled, the royal added a feathered white Vivien Sheriff hat and a cropped black jacket, as well as sleek high heels.



© PA Images via Getty Images This dress is what, as a fashion editor, I would call universally flattering. Why? Because of the generous cut. Skater style dresses offer a fit-and-flare silhouette, which nips the wearer in at the waist, whilst the skirt flares out, balancing the bottom half of the body.



© Getty Images Kate liked this dress so much that she was pictured in it twice. The mother-of-three accompanied her husband, Prince William, and her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, to the Warner Bros. studios the same year, wearing the spotted frock. The royal trio had a wonderful time as they enjoyed the festivities at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where they wielded wands and were enamored by the props on show.

© UK Press via Getty Images What's even more endearing is that the dress was a total bargain, holding a price tag of £38 at the time Kate bought it. Quids in!

© AFP via Getty Images Topshop for 2025 Back in March this year, fashion fans were overjoyed when previously defunct high street brand Topshop shared a teasing Instagram post, which was captioned with the elusive statement: "We missed you."



© Topshop.com Since then, their social media feed has been a presentation of what's to come, and earlier this week, it was announced that everyone's favourite British brand will be relaunching in August, with an official runway show, debuting its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.

