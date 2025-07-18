Princess Kate's 'secret' styling hacks for repurposing your special outfits, fast

I've followed Kate's iconic style for years now as HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, and I've noticed how clever the royal is with these tips. It's so relatable and easy to do.
Add a bow or a corsage
Sounds simple, but it works! In 2024, Kate made flashbulbs go crazy when she arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Together at Christmas concert, rocking her bow-trimmed red coat. Kate had worn the red coat many times before, but her new clip-on bow by Jigsaw gave it a new lease of life.
It's easy for you to do the same; hair bows like this H&M number work so well for this as they can attach to sturdy clips that can be pinned to the lapel or buttonholes for a whole new vibe.
Switch up your handbag
One of the oldest tricks in the book! You can make any outfit appear different if you team it up with a plethora of bags. Kate's polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich is a firm favourite of hers, and she has teamed it with a clutch bag and a top-handled bag, and the difference is enormous.
A gorgeous vintage-style clutch can carry you through the seasons, and a classic top-handled bag like this one from Lily & Bean can also revamp any look quickly.
Add statement jewellery
It's fair to say that Kate's cream Self-Portrait dress holds a special place in her heart; she's worn it so many times, and each time it looks like new. How?
Selecting different types of jewellery, thats how! When Kate went to the VE Day 80 concert earlier this year, she added a stunning pearl necklace, which revamped the neckline. This Soru 'Anacapri Necklace' is perfect for that, as it adds a bold touch to any outfit, transforming it in seconds.
Invest in a great pair of heels
Princess Kate can't get enough of Emmy London high heels. The UK-based brand, founded by Emmy Scarterfield, is Kate's go-to shoe designer for events, and she has the same style in pretty much every colour by the label.
These stamps always give her look a feminine edge, and you can do the same. A great pair of heels like these can be an everlasting item in your wardrobe if you look after them properly and can be worn with dresses, skirts and of course, skinny jeans.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage