Princess Kate's 'secret' styling hacks for repurposing your special outfits, fast

The Princess of Wales has a vast wardrobe filled with some of the most incredible designer pieces. Her closet is a true treasure trove of items.

One thing the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis does so well is repurpose her most special occasionwear outfits with tiny tweaks. It's the true secret to an everlasting chic wardrobe

It seems like you all agree, too. We asked you, our fabulous readers, if Kate's above-the-knee bridal dress she rewore to Princess Charlotte's christening was the ultimate outfit, and a whopping 517 votes said yes, compared to just 45 who disagreed.

I've followed Kate's iconic style for years now as HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, and I've noticed how clever the royal is with these tips. It's so relatable and easy to do.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Add a bow or a corsage Sounds simple, but it works! In 2024, Kate made flashbulbs go crazy when she arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Together at Christmas concert, rocking her bow-trimmed red coat. Kate had worn the red coat many times before, but her new clip-on bow by Jigsaw gave it a new lease of life.



It's easy for you to do the same; hair bows like this H&M number work so well for this as they can attach to sturdy clips that can be pinned to the lapel or buttonholes for a whole new vibe.



Switch up your handbag One of the oldest tricks in the book! You can make any outfit appear different if you team it up with a plethora of bags. Kate's polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich is a firm favourite of hers, and she has teamed it with a clutch bag and a top-handled bag, and the difference is enormous.



A gorgeous vintage-style clutch can carry you through the seasons, and a classic top-handled bag like this one from Lily & Bean can also revamp any look quickly.



© Getty Images Add statement jewellery It's fair to say that Kate's cream Self-Portrait dress holds a special place in her heart; she's worn it so many times, and each time it looks like new. How?

Selecting different types of jewellery, thats how! When Kate went to the VE Day 80 concert earlier this year, she added a stunning pearl necklace, which revamped the neckline. This Soru 'Anacapri Necklace' is perfect for that, as it adds a bold touch to any outfit, transforming it in seconds.



© Samir Hussein/WireImage Invest in a great pair of heels Princess Kate can't get enough of Emmy London high heels. The UK-based brand, founded by Emmy Scarterfield, is Kate's go-to shoe designer for events, and she has the same style in pretty much every colour by the label.

