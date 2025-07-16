Princess Kate's casual Zara dress has summer 2025 BBQ vibes written all over it

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton’s casual Zara dress has summer 2025 BBQ vibes written all over it
Kate Middleton wearing a yellow dress at Wimbledon 2022© Getty Images

Not sure what to wear to a BBQ? Let Prince William's wife be your guide

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales may be known for her elite selection of occasionwear, but her casual wardrobe deserves celebration too.

From skinny jeans to shirts and boxy jackets, the 43-year-old sure knows how to dress down impeccably.

A case in point is the fabulous Zara dress she sported back in 2018. Looking relaxed in the sun, the wife of Prince William rocked a casual blue striped midi dress from the high street mecca. Duchess Kate, as she was then known, was seen chasing her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they watched William playing in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire.

Kate Middleton wore a light blue Zara dress back in 2017© Getty Images
Kate wore a light blue Zara dress back in 2017

The Zara dress was made in a glorious light blue and was of the poplin variety - a material that is cool to sport when the weather gets warmer. 

Kate Middleton wore a light blue Zara dress back in 2017© PA Images via Getty Images
Kate's Zara dress is perfect for a summer BBQ

Although this style is over seven years old, we have found a similar style from H&M that is a dead ringer for Kate's. It has essences of cotton, which is a great material for sport when the weather gets warmer.

LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

Cotton is lightweight, soft on the skin, and allows the air to circulate, which helps to keep you cool and comfortable on super hot days.

People always wonder what to wear to a BBQ, and the consensus is that smart casual is preferable, as well as something light and flowy. Kate's timeless look is ideal for that impending alfresco dinner you may have in your diary.

Kate loves Zara

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis loves the high street store and has worn their threads plenty of times as a working royal.

The Princess of Wales talking to group of people outside© Shutterstock
The Princess of Wales wore a Zara dress earlier this year

Her most recent was in January, when she visited Tŷ Hafan, a children’s hospice based in Sully, near Cardiff. The royal delighted onlookers wearing a recycled Zara check dress with a bow-adorned neckline and flippy pleated skirt. The mid-length belted style was teamed with towering stilettos and a longline bridal white coat to brave the Welsh chill.

Kate in checked grey dress and heels© Getty
Kate wore the same Zara dress in 2021

Kate last wore the stylish highstreet dress in 2021 when she visited the University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies to meet with leading early years researchers. 

