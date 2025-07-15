Princess Kate's new beach bag was the talk of the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025

The Princess of Wales made the whole of the UK's weekend as she headed to Wimbledon 2025 to watch both the men's and women's finals.

Looking as stunning as ever in two incredible new outfits, the brunette royal looked in great spirits, happily waving at the cheering crowd as she arrived on Centre Court.

On Saturday, Kate watched Poland's Iga Swiatek beat American player Amanda Anisimovashe from the Royal Box. The 43-year-old rocked a dazzling white, custom-designed Self-Portrait dress that was both ethereal and modern, with its standing collar, short sleeves, and belted waistline. Did you notice her bag, though? Kate sported an all-new piece of arm candy by high-end brand, Anya Hindmarch.

© Getty Images Princess Kate looks stunning in all white, with her new handbag

Royal fashion fans were totally surprised by the bag - after all, Kate famously loves structured, classic bags like clutches or top-handled pieces. This style looked rather like a beach bag; it was slouchy, with woven leather detail.

Kate carried the 'Neeson Small Square Tote' by Anya Hindmarch

Known as the 'Neeson Small Square Tote', it costs just under £1,000 and also comes in burgundy. But alas, it's already sold out! If you want to invest, you'll have to sign up for the waiting list. That's just the selling power of Kate, people!

© Getty Images Kate accessorised with a woven leather bag from Anya Hindmarch

Proving how versatile the bag is, Kate wore it the very next day at the Wimbledon Men's Finals, where she watched Jannik Sinner take on Carlos Alcaraz.

© Getty Kate carried the bag at the Men's final too

The mother-of-three was unofficially crowned the best-dressed spectator as she arrived at the world-famous tennis tournament, sporting a brand new frock in royal blue by Roksanda. The bespoke, A-line midi dress with a V-neck top and capped sleeves was made just for her and was a big hit among fans.

© Alamy Stock Photo Kate looked stunning in her Roksanda dress

Alongside her bag, she teamed the beautiful frock with a pair of mocha-hued pumps by Ralph Lauren in the 'Celia' style and carried her classic floppy sun hat by L.K.Bennett, which she has worn to Wimbledon before.

Jewellery-wise, Kate debuted the 'Gold 8 Diamond Luxury Forever Trace Chain Necklace' by Daniella Draper and wore Cartier's 'Trinity' earrings as she arrived with her children, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 10.