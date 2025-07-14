Princess Kate 'bravely' broke this fashion rule in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025

The Princess of Wales was the queen of Wimbledon 2025 over the weekend. From the adoring crowd that cheered, whooped, and whistled every time she came into eyesight to her incredible bespoke dresses, it's fair to say that Prince William's wife stole the show at the tennis tournament.

We don't like to have favourites, but her royal blue Roksanda dress was very fitting for the 43-year-old princess. She teamed it with an elite array of accessories, including Ralph Lauren high heels, a new Anya Hindmarch beach bag and glittering jewellery.

The wife of Prince William also sported a gorgeous floppy sun hat from her favourite luxury high street brand, L.K.Bennett - and it turns out, she actually shouldn't have worn it.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales wore an LK Bennett hat in the Royal Box

Now, we know what you're thinking. Why does that matter? Well, Kate and her family sat in the Royal Box which are the best seats in the house. The vision from that atrium is paramount. There are some strict fashion rules that patrons must follow when sitting in the prime space, however.

'Saffron' strawfloppy sun hat, £69, L.K.Bennett

Gentlemen are required to wear a suit or a jacket and tie, while ladies are asked not to wear hats to avoid obscuring the vision of those seated behind them.

© Getty Images Kate's hat went perfectly with her outfit

Kate chose to don her £69 style, known as the 'Saffron', during the match. We can't blame her, to be honest; it was super hot. Her hat was crafted from natural woven straw and features an ultra-elegant, wide-brim, and is finished with a chic black ribbon.

This isn't the first time Kate has worn this hat in the Royal Box. Back in 2022, Kate sported the style once again as she arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in style. The then Duchess of Cambridge wore a canary yellow Roksanda dress as she watched Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina face off in the nail-biting match.

© Getty Kate wore the same style at Wimbledon 2022

Rather like her blue frock by the same designer she wore on Sunday, Kate's yellow gown featured a sleek midi silhouette, a crisp cotton-poplin fabric, dramatic bow detailing across the bodice, short sleeves, and a cinched waist.