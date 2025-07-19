Zara Tindall's tiny holiday shorts are what you should be wearing in summer 2025

Mike Tindall shared a glorious, loved-up photograph of himself and his beautiful wife Zara on Thursday. The couple were on board a boat and both looked in great spirits as they posed up a storm.

In the snap, which showed the vast ocean behind them, the pair both decided to wear a pair of shorts that complemented the hot, sunny weather. Dreamy, right?

Former professional sportsman Mike showed off his bold side in his fun, pink-printed pair, but Zara went ultra-classic, rocking a pair of fabulous white tailored shorts, which she teamed with a sleek terracotta-toned belt. The shorts finished just above her thigh and were the smallest we've ever seen the mother-of-three wear.

© Instagram Mike and Zara donned shorts for their boat trip

Styling to perfection but still keeping her overall ensemble relaxed and carefree, Zara added a simple white vest top and a trucker hat, pulling her blonde hair away from her face for an ultra-chilled vibe. Divine.

It looks like Zara's shorts are by Paige. Known as the 'Brooklyn' shorts, which cost a cool £220 and are available at Harrods, they are a universally flattering cut as they are slightly tailored, which always gives legs a great, streamlined shape.

Zara wore the 'Brooklyn Shorts' by PAIGE

The website explains that the shorts are "in keeping with the brand’s comfort philosophy, the pair is cut from stretch-infused, super-soft fabric with vintage-inspired details – from the pockets and front pleats to the wide waistband."

Zara's barrel jeans

Last week, on the same sun-soaked overseas trip, Zara and Mike were pictured at a State of Origin event where they watched the NSW Blues against the QLD Maroons.

Peter Phillips' sister was pictured wearing a pair of her favourite jeans by high-end brand Citizens of Humanity. Known as the 'Miro relaxed jean' in the tone 'Pacifica', these denims, which retail at £340, are described as having a "subtle barrel-leg silhouette."

Citizens of Humanity 'Miro Relaxed Jean in Pacifica'

Zara is bang on trend with these jeans; they are widely considered the trendiest jeans on the market right now and the only style to be rocking in 2025, according to critics. Some fashion experts have even said that they have replaced the 'Mom' jeans when it comes to popularity.