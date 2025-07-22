Princess Kate's 'heavy' skyscraper heels that caused a stumble

The Princess of Wales has proven on numerous occasions that she can navigate public outings, whatever the weather, in high heels.

However, the terrain got the better of Kate, 43, in 2014 when she stepped out with the Prince of Wales to visit the Amisfield Winery in Queenstown on her and Prince William's three-week tour of New Zealand and Australia.

© Getty The princess was seen walking through the vineyard in a pair of wedged sandals, Stuart Weitzman's 'Corkswoon Navy Wedges' to be exact, but her heeled footwear almost caused her to fall over.



© Getty Her ankle gave way under the unstable wedges, but Kate managed to save it with grace as she clutched onto William's arm to steady herself.



© Getty A fashion expert weighs in Though it is most unlike Kate to falter during a public engagement, her shoes make this stumble understandable. "It's very difficult to wear a pair of high heels in a vineyard, simply because the ground that you walk on is often uneven, which doesn't bode very well when you're trying to rock heels," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, says.

© Getty "Kate wearing a pair of wedged heels is slightly better for the foot, because the way that the foot is elevated, there is a lot more support from the heel, so I can see why she's chosen this type of shoe. "However, the problem sometimes with wedge shoes is that because they are so heavy, they can cause you to lose balance," she adds. "She looks like she's about to take a tumble. However, I'm sure she styled it out in her expert way. The best thing to do when you are wearing any form of heels in a field or somewhere uneven is to walk slowly."

© Getty Kate's practical footwear On other occasions, Kate has opted for a more practical style of shoe. In April, Kate donned chocolate brown boots as she arrived for a visit to Aros Hall, a local community hub in Tobermory, Scotland. Her steady shoes from the See by Chloé line featured a lace-up design and grooved sole to ensure Kate adequately gripped the floor and was able to walk with ease.

© Getty On a few rare occasions, Kate has also donned trainers on royal outings. In 2021, the mother-of-three visited The Urban Nature Project at The Natural History Museum, styling her & Other Stories mom jeans and rose-hued Chloé blazer with the 'Esplar' trainers from Veja.

