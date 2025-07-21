Zara Tindall's sky-high heels are the most comfortable we've seen in 2025 so far

Zara Tindall has worn an incredible selection of outfits this year, and the summer is where the blonde royal especially shines.

From Ascot dressing to various sporting events and sun-soaked trips overseas, Princess Anne's daughter sure knows how to alter her wardrobe when the heat arrives.

At the Royal Windsor Cup Final at the Guards Polo Club last month, Zara looked incredible in her striped Ralph Lauren dress. We loved the rounded neckline, short puffed sleeves, and the built-in, waist-defining belt. It was so striking! She paired the classic style with a fabulous straw boater and an Aspinal of London bag. We think you will agree, the 44-year-old looked the business.

© Getty Zara looked stunning at the polo

But did you spy her shoes? The blonde beauty donned a pair of high heels of the block variety from Tommy Hilfiger. Known as the 'Rope Platform Sandals', these heels are actually super comfortable, which is why Zara chose to rock them at an event where she was standing all day.

© Getty Images Zara teamed her look with a chic boater hat

Even though the heel is a pretty impressive 10cm high, this style is great as the block heel distributes weight more evenly across the foot - unlike stiletto heels, which do the opposite and are known for being rather painful when worn for long intervals.

Zara wore these heels from Tommy Hilfiger

Polo-loving royals

The royal family are big fans of polo. Prince William is a keen polo player and previously took part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club. It's a passion he shares with his younger brother Prince Harry, as well as his father King Charles and his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

© UK Press via Getty Images Prince William playing polo

Charles retired from playing polo at the age of 57 in 2005, but he used to play competitively in teams across the world.

Kate's polo watching moment

The Princess of Wales attended the same event as Zara three years earlier.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate at the polo in 2022

Dressing immaculately for the occasion, she donned an elegant white dress by Emilia Wickstead.

LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

Looking in great spirits, the mother-of-three paired the frock with stunning flat, toe-cap shoes by British designer Camilla Elphick and her Henrietta sunglasses from Finlay.