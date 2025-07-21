Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's sky-high heels are the most comfortable we've seen in 2025 so far
Subscribe
Zara Tindall's sky-high heels are the most comfortable we've seen in 2025 so far
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2024 in London, England. © Getty

Zara Tindall's sky-high heels are the most comfortable we've seen in 2025 so far

The royally-approved high heels you need in your life courtesy of Mike Tindall's wife

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Zara Tindall has worn an incredible selection of outfits this year, and the summer is where the blonde royal especially shines.

From Ascot dressing to various sporting events and sun-soaked trips overseas, Princess Anne's daughter sure knows how to alter her wardrobe when the heat arrives.

At the Royal Windsor Cup Final at the Guards Polo Club last month, Zara looked incredible in her striped Ralph Lauren dress. We loved the rounded neckline, short puffed sleeves, and the built-in, waist-defining belt. It was so striking! She paired the classic style with a fabulous straw boater and an Aspinal of London bag. We think you will agree, the 44-year-old looked the business.

Zara Tindall on grass in striped shirt dress© Getty
Zara looked stunning at the polo

But did you spy her shoes? The blonde beauty donned a pair of high heels of the block variety from Tommy Hilfiger. Known as the 'Rope Platform Sandals', these heels are actually super comfortable, which is why Zara chose to rock them at an event where she was standing all day.

Zara Tindall attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Windsor Cup Final polo match and a carriage driving display by the British Driving Society at Guards Polo Club, Smith's Lawn on June 22, 2025 in Egham, England. © Getty Images
Zara teamed her look with a chic boater hat

 Even though the heel is a pretty impressive 10cm high, this style is great as the block heel distributes weight more evenly across the foot - unlike stiletto heels, which do the opposite and are known for being rather painful when worn for long intervals.

Zara wore these heels from Tommy Hilfiger
Zara wore these heels from Tommy Hilfiger

Polo-loving royals

The royal family are big fans of polo. Prince William is a keen polo player and previously took part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club. It's a passion he shares with his younger brother Prince Harry, as well as his father King Charles and his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Prince William on a horse during polo match© UK Press via Getty Images
Prince William playing polo

Charles retired from playing polo at the age of 57 in 2005, but he used to play competitively in teams across the world.

Kate's polo watching moment

The Princess of Wales attended the same event as Zara three years earlier.

Princess Kate also loves a pair of two-toned capped shoes© Chris Jackson
Princess Kate at the polo in 2022

 Dressing immaculately for the occasion, she donned an elegant white dress by Emilia Wickstead. 

LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

Looking in great spirits, the mother-of-three paired the frock with stunning flat, toe-cap shoes by British designer Camilla Elphick and her Henrietta sunglasses from Finlay.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More