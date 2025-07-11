Zara Tindall just rocked the barrel jeans you should be wearing in your 40s

Zara Tindall is currently overseas in sunny Australia!

Accompanied by her former international rugby-playing husband, Mike Tindall, the loved-up couple were pictured at a State of Origin event where they watched the NSW Blues against the QLD Maroons.

Looking like the perfect spectators as they appeared on Australian Equine artist Nicole Slater's Instagram, Zara, in particular, looked in great spirits in her fabulous outfit, which was casual yet chic.

The mother-of-three wore one of her favourite pairs of jeans by high-end brand Citizens of Humanity. Known as the 'Miro relaxed jean' in the tone 'Pacifica', these denims, which cost a cool £340, are described as having a "subtle barrel leg silhouette."

Zara wore the Citizens of Humanity 'Miro Relaxed Jean in Pacifica'

Barrel jeans are big buiness for 2025. They arrived on the fashion scene in 2024, and have held their place as the trendiest jeans out there right now. Some fashion experts have even said that they have replaced the 'Mom' jeans when it comes to popularity.

What are barrel jeans?

Barrel jeans are basically shaped like a balloon. The fit is pretty wide, and they aren't designed to hug your legs at all. They are normally cut with a high waist, and best of all, they are tapered at the hem, which pulls the shape in, giving the style a slightly tailored finish.

Barrel jeans have a balloon-style shape

The reason they are liked by women so much is that they offer a relaxed, on-trend fit, and the curved' barrel' shape can look fashion-forward with little effort.

The roomy shape means that they offer a more undone, casual feel. Zara, 43, styled her jeans expertly, with a lovely boxy jacket by Rails, and simple trainers, as well as a cross-body bag. A style rule when wearing barrel jeans is to select an item on your top half that isn't too baggy. Because barrel jeans are wide, if you're curvaceous, choosing something oversized on top will make you appear bigger than you actually are. Choosing close-fitting items like Zara has with her tailored jacket complements the volume of the trousers, making one look in proportion.

It's a good idea to pair a slim-fitted top with barrel jeans

Fashion stylist Julie Player is a huge fan of the barrel shape and told HELLO why they are a great choice of denim to pick as we get older. "I'm in my late 50s," the style professional explained, "and I’m currently loving the trend for barrel-leg jeans, which I wear with flat loafers or my trainers. They have given my wardrobe a new lease of life."