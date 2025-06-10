Duchess Sophie pushes boundaries in cropped Prada jacket

The Duchess of Edinburgh exuded feminine elegance on Monday as she stepped out on a solo visit to Northampton Bike Park.

Sophie, 60, was seen wearing a cropped white jacket by Prada with a point collar and statement gold buttons running down the front. Her bright white blazer was teamed with a thick white T-shirt – an unlikely addition to her royal wardrobe.

© Max Mumby However, she obeyed by royal protocol in a flattering skirt that skimmed her ankles. The floaty number featured a cinching waistline and floral design that was complemented by her lovely 'Rosalia' pumps by Jimmy Choo.



© Getty Switching up her hair game, Prince Edward's wife swapped her bouncy blow-dry for a swept-updo which framed her face perfectly and showed off her dainty gold flower earrings.



© Getty A royal style staple Duchess Sophie's designer jacket is one of her summer wardrobe staples – both practical in how it adds an extra layer to an outfit when the British summer weather is on the mild side, and, aesthetically, adds structure to the overall look. The mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, attended The Royal British Legion's 80th Anniversary of D-Day Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas almost exactly a year ago. On this occasion, she teamed the Prada number over an emerald green floral dress from Suzannah London and a pair of white stilettos with black trim.

© Getty She also wore the stylish number as early as 2017 when she met staff and children during a visit to The Abbey School in Reading. It was paired with a white knee-grazing pencil skirt and suede pumps.



© Getty A narrowly missed fashion faux pas Sophie's look from her visit to Northampton Bike Park contrasted with the deeper colour palette of her outfit chosen for an outing with King Charles on Saturday. The royal narrowly avoided a fashion faux pas as she curtseyed to her brother-in-law and nearly lost her shoe. Her heeled espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers came in a tan leather and, though problematic practically speaking, teamed nicely with her crepe ME + EM vibrant midi dress and tailored velvet jacket by Frame.

© Getty She also previously wore the faux-pas-inducing shoes in 2022 when she spoke with staff members at the Rugby Sevens during the Commonwealth Games. On this occasion, they were teamed with a sky blue printed dress, and her hair was worn in a curly bob.



ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

LISTEN: The surprising reason Princess Diana’s coats have never been auctioned