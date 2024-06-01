Watch: Princess Kate's reaction to Princess Rajwa's royal wedding dress caught on camera

Much has changed in the year since Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, 29, married Princess Rajwa, 30, at Zahran Palace in Amman in front of 140 guests.

In April 2024, the newlyweds announced the joyous news that they are pregnant with their first child, due in the summer, so they will likely want a more private celebration for their first anniversary.

© Getty Rajwa Al Saif wore a fitted Elie Saab wedding dress to marry Crown Prince Hussein married at Zahran Palace on 1 June 2023

The couple's lavish ceremony saw royals from across the globe – including the Prince of Princess of Wales – gather to watch the Saudi architect walk down the aisle arm-in-arm with her brother-in-law Prince Hashem in a custom Elie Saab wedding dress. But did you spot Prince William and Princess Kate's reaction?

Rajwa looked resplendent in a fitted white column bridal gown with an asymmetric neckline, a ruched bodice and a long embroidered train attached to the waist. She finished her look with a flowing tulle veil, drop silver earrings and a sparkling tiara, styling her hair half-up in cascading waves and accentuating her flawless complexion with a subtle blush and pink lips.

© Royal Hashemite Court Kate's wedding guest dress was also designed by Elie Saab

As she made her way down the aisle, guests such as Princess Beatrice and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands caught their first glimpse of Rajwa's modern bridal gown. Two people who could not hide their reaction were Prince William and Princess Kate who spoke to the bride and groom after their ceremony – take a look at the video...

WATCH: The Prince and Princess of Wales react to Rajwa's incredible wedding dress

Crown Prince Hussein also looked dapper in his black uniform inspired by the one worn by his father King Abdullah II, while Queen Rania greeted guests in a black gown with gold detailing by Dior.

© Royal Hashemite Court The wedding attracted royals from aound the world, including Princess Beatrice and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Meanwhile, Kate opted for a blush pink gown by Elie Saab, the same designer responsible for the bride's wedding dress. She styled her hair in bouncy curls and sported her usual natural makeup, and William wore a navy suit with a blue patterned tie.

Rajwa's second wedding dress

© Jordan Pix Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran palace following their wedding

Following their ceremony, the newlyweds, who announced their engagement in August 2022, travelled from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace for their wedding reception in a procession known as the Red Motorcade.

Rajwa changed into a Dolce & Gabbana floral second wedding dress with white gloves for the banquet, which was attended by over 1,700 guests.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa changed into a second wedding dress for the banquet dinner

The bride was not the only one to do an outfit change; Kate - who announced she was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024 - glittered in a pink sequin gown by Jenny Packham and the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara, previously worn by her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock Princess Kate wore a pink Jenny Packham gown to the evening celebrations

After performances by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes, they enjoyed a wedding banquet which the palace said "will combine the formalities and diplomatic aspects of a state banquet with the joyous celebration and traditions of a wedding ceremony".

