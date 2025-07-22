Princess Kate's thigh-skimming bodycon dress could be her riskiest style choice yet

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's thigh-skimming bodycon dress could be her riskiest style choice yet
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 6, 2022 in Windsor, England. © Getty Images

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis wowed in this fashion throwback

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales is a very respectful yet stylish fashionista. The wife of Prince William always dresses with her royal title in mind, never showing off too much flesh and repeatedly sporting an appropriate hemline.

But in 2021, the mother-of-three stepped out at the London School of Economics to meet experts for a roundtable discussion.

The then Duchess of Cambridge had to brave the rain as she made a dash for it, stepping out of the car to the establishment, hiding under a rainbow umbrella.

Kate braved the rain in her stunning L.K.Bennett dress© Getty Images
Kate braved the rain in her stunning L.K.Bennett dress

Still looking as chic as ever, gorgeous Kate shot photographers her winning smile as she arrived, wowing in a light blue, almost lavender-toned dress by luxury high street store L.K. Bennett. The beautiful frock featured puff sleeve detail, a sweetheart neckline, and was cut ever-so slightly above the knee, which many would say was rather 'risky' for the brunette royal.

Kate's rainbow umbrella was an epic accessory which added a pop of colour to her outfit© Getty Images
The Princess's hemline finished above her knee

Although the dress wasn't super tight, it gently nodded to the bodycon trend that is always en vogue, but as always, was done in the classy 'Kate' way - the royal made the look classy and timeless by not opting for a bandage version.

LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

Accessorising to perfection, the Princess completed her look with her Astley Clarke 'Lapis Lazuli' necklace and her Halcyon Days bangle and wore her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's stunning sapphire and diamond earrings.

Royal fashion rules

When it comes to working royals and their attire, miniskirts are a no-no, and it's recommended that royal ladies opt for hemlines no higher than four inches above the knee.

Black only for mourning

Some royal rules have become relaxed over the years. One such protocol concerns wearing black, a colour that should be reserved for periods of mourning in the royal world.

kate middleton remembrance day© Photo: PA
Black is advised to be worn in mourning

A rebellious dresser, the late Princess Diana often defied this rule. In 1981, when she was engaged to the then-Prince Charles, Diana wore a show-stopping black gown by David and Elizabeth Emanuel to a fundraising concert. Many years later, Diana was interviewed for her biography in 1991, and reportedly said that when Charles saw her in the dress, he remarked: "Only people in mourning wear black!"

No bare legs

Female royals are not allowed to show their bare legs, and must always wear tights for official outings (no matter the weather). 

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. © Getty
Meghan during an official photocall to announce her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017 - wearing no tights

The Duchess of Sussex may have turned a few heads when she stepped out alongside Prince Harry to announce their engagement in November 2017.

