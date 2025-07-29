Zara Tindall flies under the radar in barrel jeans and oversized jumper

Zara Tindall's off-duty style is a masterclass in understated, casual dressing, and she's stepped out in yet another brilliant look.

During an under-the-radar visit to Australia, Zara appeared with her husband Mike in Melbourne, paying a visit to a branch of Nazario Parisi & Sons, an Australian family owned menswear brand.

Taking to Instagram, the brand shared an image of the pair, alongside a caption that read: "It was a pleasure to have Mike & Zara Tindall visit our Fitzroy store during the Melbourne leg of the British & Irish Lions tour."

It continued: "Congratulations to the Lions on their series win – an amazing spectacle at the MCG! We hope you enjoy your new threads Mike."

In the photo, the pair looked smiley and relaxed, in informal but nevertheless stylish outfits: Zara rocked a pair of barrel jeans, the trendiest style of jeans for 2025, with some fashion experts even claiming that they've overtaken 'Mom' jeans in popularity.

She paired them with an oversized cream jumper and a simple pair of clean white sneakers for a perfectly low-key off-duty look.

They appear to be the 'Miro relaxed jean' from high-end brand Citizens of Humanity, in the 'Pacifica' colour, which cost £228 / $258 and have become a regular feature in Zara Tindall's wardrobe.

The former Olympic equestrian rocked the same pair earlier this month when attending a State of Origin event with Mike, where the pair watched the New South Wales Blues against the Queensland Maroons.

What are barrel jeans?

The incredibly trendy barrel jeans feature a rather unique silhouette, with a balloon-like shape and a relatively wide fit that doesn't hug the legs.

Typically, barrel jeans are cut with a high waist and have a slight taper towards the hem to pull the shape inwards, which gives them a classy, tailored finish with a bit of an edge.

Barrel jeans have a balloon-style shape

The style has skyrocketed in popularity over the last year for its relaxed fit and a shape that offers a simple but striking way to rock a fashion-forward look for little effort.

If you want to try the look yourself, we'd typically recommend going for a top that isn't as baggy, for a contrasted look, but, as Zara shows, a more all-round oversized look can easily be pulled off for that casual touch.

