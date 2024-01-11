10 Meghan Markle mini dress moments we'll never forget

Meghan Markle has worn many a fabulous look over the years. One style that has remained a constant in her wardrobe is the good old-fashioned mini dress. Whether the Duchess is after an angelic white moment or a vampy vixen aesthetic, a mini dress is sure to see her through her previous public engagements and on several occasions on the red carpet. Prince Harry's wife has become an expert at nailing a mini skirt look and working the reliable piece to her advantage.

Take a look at 10 of Meghan's shining moments in mini dresses, they don't disappoint…

2013 © Getty Meghan was spotted at the UK Premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire at Odeon Leicester Square in 2013 wearing a black mini dress that was simple yet elegant. The Duchess' dress was a slinky number with long sleeves, a peplum skirt and a rounded neck. The gold star embellishments around the neck added visual interest to the pared-back look. Meghan epitomised 2013 red carpet style with her gladiator heels and dark smokey eye.



2014 © Getty Meghan looked so glam when she attended the seventh day of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City. She wore a khaki mini dress in a suede fabric with capped sleeves, a frilled detail on the skirt, and a built-in belt with two gold poppers. The dress featured a rounded neck and she styled the piece with gold strappy heels, oversized gold earrings, and a glossy pink lip.



2014 © Getty Meghan stepped out for the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfronts at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in 2014 wearing another white mini dress, but one with an ethereal twist. The Duchess was seen donning a tweed halterneck dress with a gold embroidered detail that came out like a star from the centre of the dress. She added a gold clutch and a pair of suede open-toe boots to complete the neutral aesthetic.



2015 © Getty When Meghan attended the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios in 2015 she stunned in a totally different mini dress – a high-shine metallic number. The Misha Nonoo blazer dress featured long sleeves and a deep plunging neckline with faux pocket details. Meghan rocked an ultra-nude lip with a pair of black strappy heels and a see-through perspex clutch.



2016 © Getty Meghan rocked a vampy red number to ELLE's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood in 2016. Her textured dress featured a high neck and sleeves to the elbow with puffed shoulder detailing. She paired the dress with pointed-toe black heels, a reflective silver clutch, and a coordinating dark red lip.



2016 © Getty In 2016 Meghan attended the Roland Mouret private dinner at Corkin Gallery in Toronto wearing a timeless burgundy mini dress. The off-the-shoulder number, Roland Mouret's Barnabas dress, featured a panel of black satin fabric at the neckline and ruching at the waist. Meghan styled the piece with a pair of gladiator heels, a classic 2016 trend, and a black pillowed clutch. Her hair was flipped to one side for an undone look.



2018 © Getty When Meghan visited Courtnay Creative for an event celebrating the city's thriving arts scene in New Zealand in 2018 she switched up her usual mini dress style for a sleeveless blazer dress option. The tuxedo style featured a double-breasted front with nude buttons. The Maggie Marilyn piece was a customised version of the New Zealand designer's 'Leap of Faith' blazer dress. Meghan styled it with nude suede pumps and a stylish updo.



2018 © Getty Prince Harry and Meghan attended a gala performance of the musical Hamilton in support of the charity Sentebale at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London in 2018. Megan wowed in a black mini-blazer dress. She upped the ante on the workwear aesthetic by pairing the dress with a pair of black suede pumps and a neat bun.



2019 © Getty In 2019 Meghan was seen stepping out after joining a panel discussion, convened by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, to mark International Women's Day at King's College London wearing a gorgeous mini dress. The then-pregnant Duchess wore the 'Azzura' swirl printed shift dress by Reiss which featured a black and white pattern. Meghan styled the piece with a slim-fit black blazer and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.



2022 © Getty Meghan looked totally angelic at the delayed IGF Reception during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 in 2022 wearing a white mini dress. Her £3,600 Valentino look featured floral cutouts below the neckline for a touch of detail on the otherwise plain dress that was so elegant. The piece featured a rounded neck, three-quarter-length sleeves, and Meghan wore the piece with a pair of brown suede pumps. We love how she wore her hair in loose waves and pushed it over one shoulder.

